Super League Curling: Van Yzerloo, Small remain undefeated

Another impeccable week of shotmaking highlighted Kootenay Savings Super League curling action at the Trail Curling Club Thursday.

Team Heather Nichol were in tough against the undefeated Team Bill Van Yzerloo. Facing four opposition stones in the first, Skip Heather made a terrific draw to a guarded button to open with a single. But the whole team struggled with the swingy and heavier than normal ice, leading to a big end by Van Yzerloo in the second and a steal in the third. Team Nichol responded with a deuce in four, and were set up to steal the fifth before Skip Bill made a highlight raise to the button to squash any comeback. The victory set up next week’s showdown against undefeated foursome Team Small.

Team Nathan Small took on Sitkum IT, skipped by Bill King. Team Small opened with an open hit for two, after Kings attempt at a long hit and roll behind cover only rolled three-quarters of the house. Sitkum came back with one in the second, then tied the game with a steal in the third, when Small’s risk/reward long raise take-out for five just missed. After settling for a single in the fourth, Team Small then went on a tear, making everything on their way to steals in the fifth, sixth and seventh for an 8-2 handshaking win to remain undefeated.

Team Ken Fines played Team Bedard Excavating, skipped by Deane Horning. Both teams started cautiously, taking singles with their hammer advantage in ends one and two. Team Fines struggled with their draw weight this night, leading to a Horning steal of two in the third, but managed to get one back in the fourth to close the gap to 3-2. Both skips missed their first draw attempts in the fifth, but when Fines last rock over-curled, Team Sitkum took control of the game. Horning made no mistake with a delicate come around tap for four on their way to a 7-4 win.

Team Rob Ferguson and Team Darrin Albo played an exciting back and forth affair coming down to the last rock. Trailing 4-3 in the fifth, Team Ferguson chose to blank the sixth, rather than keep the even ends and tie the game. Ferguson quickly turned the momentum, with a perfect cross-ice hit and roll to the button for three in the seventh, and a steal of one in the eighth for a 7-4 victory.

