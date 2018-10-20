Carli Berry/Capital News

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

Mike Anderson’s team, representing The Thornhill Club in Thornhill, Ont. is walking away from the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship with a gold medal.

“For the last five or six games, they were virtually unbeatable out there,” said coach Jim Waite. “They just brought it, they forced every game. They forced the other team to make tough shots.”

READ MORE: Team Canada moves into gold finals at World Mixed Curling Championship

Anderson, vice-skip Danielle Inglis, second Sean Harrison, and lead Lauren Harrison defeated Spain’s Sergio Vez for the gold medal Saturday at 3 p.m.

This is the first time Team Canada has won the championship.

“The way we played this afternoon, coming into this game it felt like a matter of time almost,” said Anderson.

More to come.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Carli Berry/Capital News

Carli Berry/Capital News

Carli Berry/Capital News

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters captain commits

Just Posted

Austin Engineering takes expertise from Trail to Quebec

“It’s really a privilege to be … presenting at this level,” says Mary Austin, director of development.

More Kootenay names shared with other places

You’ll find a Trail in Minnesota, a Warfield in England, and a Christina Lake in Alberta

Trail wildlife advocate honoured with Conservation Leadership Award

Rob Frew selected as KCP’S 2018 Conservation Leadership Award for the WK

Trail pot retailers facing costlier licences

Business licences for NMC retailers may cost 10 times more than “traditional” retail licences

Colourful Kootenay quilts

Tuesday Morning Quilters donate all proceeds back into various local charities

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Jackpot carried over; B.C. tickets share Max Millions prizes

Most Read