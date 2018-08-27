Team Canada headed to super round of World Cup women’s baseball championship

Greater Trail players, Matteucci and Schroder, help Team Canada to super round of World Cup

VIERA, Fla. – Kelsey Lalor belted a two-run homer in the first inning to lead Canada to an 18-1 victory over the Dominican Republic on Sunday at the women’s baseball World Cup.

Lalor’s homer was one of 17 hits by the Canadians, who advanced to the event’s super round. Canada (4-1) outscored opponents 42-16 in the opening round, collecting 62 hits in the process for an average of over 12 per game.

“Obviously we’re very happy with the way we’re swing the bats right now,” said Canadian manager Andre Lachance. “We also know that once the super round starts that the games get tighter, but it is (the offence) a positive for sure.”

Canada will open the super round on Tuesday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent with opening round games still to be played on Monday. The super round features the top three seeds in each group playing crossover games before bronze and gold medal match-ups are played on Friday.

After adding two more runs in the second, Canada sent 16 batters to the plate in the third, scoring 12 runs including four RBIs from Ashley Stephenson, courtesy of a double and triple, while Nicole Luchanski and Mia Valcke each drove in two runs.

Seven different players in the Canadian lineup recorded multi-hit games including Fruitvale’s Ella Matteucci who belted two doubles, and went 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring twice and knocking in a run.

The Dominican Republic led 1-0 after a half inning of play but Canadian starting pitcher Emma Carr shut them down the rest of the day and finished with five strikeouts to earn the win.

“Emma was great for us today,” said Lachance. “Her effort allowed us to rest our bullpen, and with tomorrow’s off-day will benefit us with the potential of four games in four days.”

Canada opened with a 4-0 win over Hong Kong on Wednesday, then beat Cuba 10-7 in a comeback, rain-shortened victory Thursday, before losing to the number-1 seed Japan 2-1 on Friday. Canada then defeated Australia 9-6 on Saturday with Fruitvale’s Allison Schroder earning the win, pitching three-and-two-thirds innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs, while striking out two.

