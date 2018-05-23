Teeing off at Champion Lakes

–
Weather and course conditions are prime for play at Champion Lakes Golf and Country Club
–
The private member’s bill is his first to pass the House, a rare feat for rookie MPs in opposition
Story includes links to various donation sites including the Red Cross (tax receipts available)
Salmo extends a huge thank you to “the wonderful people from Fruitvale” for helping with sandbags
Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue
Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress
SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads
The Infants Act currently states children under 19 years old may consent to medical treatment on own
Singh had called for a more thorough environmental review process on the proposal
Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area
Kelly Samra won a trip back to her home country to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say ‘I do’
It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold
Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day
Trail lends Italian flavour to Zone 1 BC Women’s Golf Championship at Birchbank this weekend
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously by owners