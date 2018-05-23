Teeing off at Champion Lakes

After a demo day with Srixon Golf at Champion Lakes Golf and Country Club Tuesday afternoon, Men’s Night golfer Colin Munro blasts a Srixon Z-Star 1 down the middle of the scenic eighth hole on a lovely evening at the Champions Lake Golf Course. Men’s Nights golf goes Tuesday at Champion, while Wednesday is reserved for Ladies’ Night. Junior golf lessons begin today at Champion for ages 7-15, register with the City of Trail Parks and Rec. Jim Bailey photo.