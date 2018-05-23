After a demo day with Srixon Golf at Champion Lakes Golf and Country Club Tuesday afternoon, Men’s Night golfer Colin Munro blasts a Srixon Z-Star 1 down the middle of the scenic eighth hole on a lovely evening at the Champions Lake Golf Course. Men’s Nights golf goes Tuesday at Champion, while Wednesday is reserved for Ladies’ Night. Junior golf lessons begin today at Champion for ages 7-15, register with the City of Trail Parks and Rec. Jim Bailey photo.

Teeing off at Champion Lakes

Weather and course conditions are prime for play at Champion Lakes Golf and Country Club

Weather and course conditions are prime for play at Champion Lakes Golf and Country Club

Previous story
NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests

Just Posted

MP Cannings’ long-awaited wood-use bill passes in House vote

The private member’s bill is his first to pass the House, a rare feat for rookie MPs in opposition

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

What you see …

If you have a photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Fundraising underway for Boundary flood recovery

Story includes links to various donation sites including the Red Cross (tax receipts available)

Salmo sends a huge “thank you” to Fruitvale neighbours

Salmo extends a huge thank you to “the wonderful people from Fruitvale” for helping with sandbags

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study

SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads

B.C. dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

The Infants Act currently states children under 19 years old may consent to medical treatment on own

Singh sides with B.C. in hornet’s nest of pipeline politics for the NDP

Singh had called for a more thorough environmental review process on the proposal

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding

Kelly Samra won a trip back to her home country to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say ‘I do’

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

Most Read