That’s a wrap: Day 2 of B.C. Games ends with multiple ties in gold, bronze

It was a sunny day in Kamloops for the second day of competition at the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games.

The Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 continues to lead in the medal count, so far bringing home 25 gold, 32 silver and 25 bronze.

Fraser River Zone 4 has maintained second followed by the Thompson-Okanagan Zone 2 holding third.

The bump in medals was in part due to a two-way tie for gold and four-way tie for bronze, all within the same women’s beam and women’s vault gymnastics competitions.

On the slopes, Olympian Elli Terwiel was hanging out at Sun Peaks as the Games athletic ambassador, where youth competed in skiing and snowboarding slopestyle.

Saturday’s results:

Biathlon mixed relay

Gold – Fraser Valley (Zone 3): Alyssa Chapman, Jaclyn Kealy, William Tang, Jeremiah Ward (all from Abbotsford)

Silver – Cariboo-North East (Zone 8): Nicholas Veeken, Quinn Neil, Brynn Witwicki, Elise Clare (all from Prince George)

Bronze – Vancouver-Coastal (Zone 5): Taylor Fulton (Whistler), Sofie Hill (Garibaldi Highlands), Sean Benson (Vancouver), Simon Long (Whistler)

Women’s biathlon sprint

Men’s biathlon sprint

Men’s class C 1m diving

Gold – Curtis Frohloff, Victoria

Silver – Carter Baker, Surrey

Bronze – Oliver Barker, North Vancouver

Women’s class C 1m diving

Gold – Paige Bush, Langley

Silver – Madeline Green, Surrey

Bronze – Karina Andrada, Coquitlam

Pre-novice women’s figure skating

Gold – Emily Sales, Kelowna

Silver – Maho Harada, Surrey

Bronze – Emily Millard, North Vancouver

Pre-novice men’s figure skating

Gold – Vincent Laing, Vancouver

Silver – Jonathan Wu, North Delta

Bronze – David Li, Richmond

Juvenile women’s figure skating

Gold – Kayla Halliday, Langley

Silver – Ellie Cheung, Richmond

Bronze – Della Williamson, Abbotsford

Special Olympics figure skating

Tin Yee Ho – first, Level 1 women

Desiree Grubell – first, Level 2 women

Stephanie Divin – first, Level 3 women

Emily Walzak – second, Level 3 women

Eric Pahima – first, Level 2 men

Jeff Leung – second, Level 2 men

Matthew Lai – first, Level 3 men

Judo mixed team competition

Gold – Vancouver Island-Central Coast (Zone 6)

Silver – Caribou-North East (Zone 8)

Bronze – Kootenays (Zone 1)

Bronze – Fraser River (Zone 4)

Women’s giant slalom, alpine skiing

Gold – Kaila Lafreniere, Whistler

Silver – Sara Stiel, Mount Currie

Bronze – Talyn Lorimer, Kamloops

Men’s giant slalom, alpine skiing

Gold – Liam Vanhooren, Calgary

Silver – Sam Fuller, Whistler

Bronze – Oliver Young, Vernon

Women’s 500m cross-country skiing

Gold – Zara Bucher, Enderby

Silver – Julianne Moore, Salmon Arm

Bronze – Maya Maturo, Rossland

Men’s 500m cross-country skiing

Gold – Pedar Ree, Vernon

Silver – Hugo Henckel, Courtenay

Bronze – Elliot Wilson, Revelstoke

Women’s juvenile 500m cross-country skiing

Gold – Lys Milne, Salmon Arm

Silver – Marlie Molinaro, Whistler

Bronze – Sophia van Varseveld, Salmon Arm

Men’s juvenile 500m cross-country skiing

Gold – Lucas Sadesky, Vernon

Silver – Gregor Graham, Kelowna

Bronze – Trond May, Salmon Arm

U17 women’s freestyle, slopestyle

Gold – Tanya Rubinova, Burnaby

Silver – Raina Schnerch, Invermere

Bronze – Catrina Krejci, Courtnay

U17 men’s freestyle, slopestyle

Gold – Luc Dallaire, Kamloops

Silver – Evan Bush, Coldstream

Bronze – Owen Brunt, Kelowna

U14 women’s freestyle, slopestyle

Gold – Zoe Greze-Kozuki, Campbell River

Silver – Emilia Oziewicz, Surrey

Bronze – Chase Capicik, Squamish

U14 men’s freestyle, slopestyle

Gold – Aidan Mulvhill, Garibaldi Highlands

Silver – Caden Ferguson, Vancouver

Bronze – Tate Garrod, Vernon

Women’s snowboard slopestyle

Gold – Maggie Crompton, Whistler

Silver – Juliette Pelchat, Whistler

Bronze – Reese Tarasoff, West Kelowna

Men’s snowboard slopestyle

Gold – Zakk Harman, North Vancouver

Silver – Truth Smith, Whistler

Bronze – Jonathon Michalchuk, Nelson

U14 women’s 400m speed skating

Gold – Alexia Seely, Vanderhoof

Silver – Clara Johnson, Chilliwack

Bronze – Katherine Wagner, Coquitlam

U14 men’s 400m speed skating

Gold – Samuel Green, Mission

Silver – Nate Benn, Vernon

Bronze – Samuel Jeon, Port Moody

U14 women’s 200m speed skating

Gold – Alexis Seely, Vanderhoof

Silver – Clara Johnson, Chillwack

Bronze – Katherine Wagner, Coquitlam

U14 men’s 200m speed skating

Gold – Samuel Green, Mission

Silver – Samuel Jeon, Port Moody

Bronze – Nate Benn, Vernon

U16 women’s 1,500m speed skating

Gold – Sherilyn Chung, Coquitlam

Silver – Laura Hall, Salmon Arm

Bronze – Annabelle Green, Mission

U16 men’s 1,500m speed skating

Gold – Keanan St. Rose, Prince George

Silver – Lukas MacDonald, Vancouver

Bronze – Noah Hyun, Port Coquitlam

Men’s level 3 floor gymnastics

Gold – Trenton Oberndorf, Surrey

Silver – Ethan Ikeda, Mission

Bronze – Sam Dubuc, Mission

Men’s level 3 all-around gymnastics

Gold – Ethan Ikeda, Mission

Silver – Russell Woodward, Richmond

Bronze – Sam Dubuc, Port Moody

Women’s beam, JO7 gymnastics

Gold – Neiva Chung, Coquitlam

Silver – Claire Pakulak, Surrey

Bronze – Eden Bellman, Nelson

Women’s gymnastics uneven beam

Gold – Sophie Kraushaar, Langley

Silver – Claire Pakulak, Surrey

Bronze – Ava Lappin, Delta

Women’s vault, JO7 gymnastics

Gold – Ava Lappin, Delta

Gold – Dafni can Hellemond, Nelson

Bronze – Pakulak, Surrey

Women’s beam, JO8 gymnastics

Gold – Talya Pollak, Burnaby

Silver – Jessie Keeley, Vancouver

Bronze – Rebecca Wharton, Kamloops

Bronze – Brooke Miller, Surrey

Women’s uneven bars, J08 gymnastics

Gold – Georgia Stewart, Vancouver

Silver – Lauren Robertson, Abbotsford

Bronze – Hannah Sommer, Campbell River

Women’s vault, JO8 gymnastics

Gold – Makenzie Grant, Delta

Silver – Brooke Miller, Surrey

Bronze – Ksenia Stansell, Campbell River

Men’s parallel bars, level 3 gymnastics

Gold – Ethan Ikeda, Mission

Silver – Blake Morfitt, Langley

Bronze – Owen Fielding, Langley

Bronze – Russell Woodward, Richmond

Bronze – Hunter Woodhead, Richmond

Men’s gymnastics rings, level 3

Gold – Russell Woodward, Richmond

Silver – Lucas Liu, Richmond

Bronze – Ethan Ikeda, Mission

Men’s vault, level 3 gymnastics

Gold – Jackson Martin, Campbell River

Silver – Trenton Oberndorf, Surrey

Bronze – Gage Reilly, Victoria

Men’s Pommel Horse, level 3 gymnastics

Gold – Ethan Ikeda, Mission

Silver – Russell Woodward, Richmond

Bronze – Sam Dubuc

Men’s high bars, level 3 gymnastics

Gold – Ethan Ikeda, Mission

Silver – Lucas Liu, Richmond

Bronze – Sam Dubuc, Port Moody