The Beaver Valley Nitehawks even Neil Murdoch series with Castlegar Rebels

You gotta love playoff hockey, especially between two teams whose seasoned rivalry has been heating up for almost 40 years.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Castlegar Rebels Game 4 tilt at the B.V. Arena in Fruitvale was everything expected and more, as the Hawks held on for a thrilling 7-6 victory over the Rebels.

Hawks defenceman Kevan McBean scored his second straight game-winning goal at 19:10 of the third period when he walked in from the blue line and wired a shot past Rebels goalie Curt Doyle who came on in relief of Tanner Douglas.

Few fans at the Hawks Nest thought McBean’s second goal of the game and fifth of the series, the one that put B.V. up 7-3, would stand as the game winner, but it did – just barely.

Following a 4-2 loss Monday night, the Rebels switched to another gear, and dominated the Nitehawks in the first period. Chase Daniels scored less than three minutes in to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead as the Hawks struggled to find their game.

Almost by accident, B.V. got on the board at 12:35 when a McBean point shot drifted through traffic and over the shoulder of Douglas to tie the game at 1-1.

Castlegar kept coming and went on the power play after Bradley Ross was sent off for hooking. The Rebels worked the puck down low and Chris Breese found Vince Bitonti at the back door for the tap in and a 2-1 lead at 8:49 of the first. Castlegar was in control through the rest of the first period, but Hawks goalie Liam Coulter was again up to the task, and kept the Rebels off the scoreboard for the rest of the period, despite the visitors enjoying a 15-9 shot advantage.

The Hawks escaped the first down 2-1, however, the Rebels struck again early in the second on another power play goal when pointman Ren Mason faked a shot and sent a perfect slap-pass to Tanner Costa who redirected it past Coulter for a 3-1 lead.

Moments later Castlegar swarmed the Hawks net, and a B.V. defender was called for smothering the puck in the crease with his glove and Castlegar awarded a penalty shot.

Chase Daniels skated in slowly and tried to go five-hole but Coulter kept his stick on the ice and stymied the Rebels forward.

The save seemed to spark the Nitehawks and after a four-minute spearing penalty to the Rebels Jordan Wood, the momentum shifted.

B.V. scored three goals in a two minute span with Jaxen Gemmell netting a power-play goal at 12:51, followed by Nolan Percival’s first of the game at 11:59 to tie it, and Christian Macasso giving the Hawks the go-ahead marker at 10:50.

The Nitehawks Aidan Browell broke in and scored on a nifty deke to put B.V. up 5-3 with 6:55 left in the middle frame, and Percival netted his second power-play marker, one-timing a Dylan Heppler pass to put Beaver Valley up 6-3 heading to the third.

After McBean looked to put the game away, the Rebels regrouped. Third period goals from Ren Mason, Brandon Costa, and Ed Lindsey cut the lead to 7-6 with over six minutes remaining. The Rebels again put the pressure on but the Nitehawks somehow weathered the storm and Coulter again made a desperation pad save off a Rebels forward in the dying seconds to preserve the win for the Hawks.

In the other Neil Murdoch Division playoff, the Grand Forks Border Bruins skated to a 3-1 win over the Nelson Leafs. The Leafs hold a 3-1 series lead, with the series heading back to Nelson.

Game 5 of the Neil Murdoch Division semifinal goes on Thursday in Castlegar with the puck drop at 7 p.m.