The Kootenay MML Ice fall to NW Giants, fail to make postseason

Shorthanded BCMML Kootenay Ice miss postseason after dropping home games to the Vancouver NW Giants

The disappointment was palpable after the Kootenay Ice failed to make the postseason on the weekend.

The B.C. Major Midget League team fell to the Vancouver NW Giants 5-0 on Saturday and 10-4 on Sunday at the Cominco Arena to complete the BCMML season with a 13-23-0-4 record. The Ice ended the season in ninth spot, four points behind the Vancouver NE Chiefs who split their games with the Thompson Blazers on the weekend.

Kootenay went into the weekend’s final two regular season games with a must-win mandate against the Giants. But injuries decimated an Ice line up this season, and Kootenay was without five of their regulars in the final game on Sunday.

The visiting Giants had their own agenda and were looking to move into fifth spot past the Greater Vancouver Canadians and improve their seeding for the start of the playoffs.

With the two wins, the Giants will play the fourth seeded Okanagan Rockets in the first round of the BCMML playoffs.

The Ice moved to Trail last year as part of the J.L. Crowe High Performance Hockey Academy and were coming off an impressive 18-21-0-1 2016-17 season where they made the BCMML playoffs for the first time. Despite defeating the top teams in the league, Kootenay couldn’t string the wins together when it mattered most and came up just shy of a playoff berth this year.

The Ice will look to next season, and begin a rebuild that will likely see the majority of its players move on to the Junior ranks.

 

