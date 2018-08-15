The making of Champions

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Champions Hockey School is on ice in the Trail Memorial Centre this week

Smoke Eater forward and Quinnipiac University commit Tyler Ghirardosi is stoned on this breakaway attempt by former Quinnipiac puck-stopper Michael Garteig, who now plays with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL. The older group of professional, Junior, and college players take to the ice for a fast-paced scrimmage going from 8:30-10 p.m. nightly at the Champions Hockey School.