The making of Champions

Champions Hockey School is on ice in the Trail Memorial Centre this week
The Trail Kiwanis club presented various groups with donations of support on Aug. 2
Immigration issues prevent one player from making trip to Little League World Series
You’re invited to Toadfest at Summit Lake Provincial Park, near Nakusp on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23
Wildfire smoke continues to impact Trail along with the rest of the province
Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year
Officers and fire crews responded but the man from the Lower Mainland is believed to have drowned.
Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses
The province says Vancouver Island is under Stage 4 drought conditions
Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in
Boat access to Tye along the shore of Kootenay Lake is still permitted.
Dustin Scafe-Pozzobon is the Trail Smoke Eaters new play-by-play man for both home and away games
Local WHL talent part of U18 championship team at Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament
