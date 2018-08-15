The Trail Memorial Centre is packed with action this week with Champions Hockey School 7-8 year olds hitting the hardcourt for a game of floor hockey on Monday.

The making of Champions

Champions Hockey School is on ice in the Trail Memorial Centre this week

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Champions Hockey School is on ice in the Trail Memorial Centre this week

 

Smoke Eater forward and Quinnipiac University commit Tyler Ghirardosi is stoned on this breakaway attempt by former Quinnipiac puck-stopper Michael Garteig, who now plays with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL. The older group of professional, Junior, and college players take to the ice for a fast-paced scrimmage going from 8:30-10 p.m. nightly at the Champions Hockey School.

Former Trail Smoke Eater Ross Armour makes a move, and gets some much-needed ice time before heading to Minnesota and Bemidji State University this fall.

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters acquire new voice

Just Posted

The making of Champions

Champions Hockey School is on ice in the Trail Memorial Centre this week

Trail Kiwanis supports Sea Cadets

The Trail Kiwanis club presented various groups with donations of support on Aug. 2

Down a man, Whalley wants to win in Williamsport

Immigration issues prevent one player from making trip to Little League World Series

Western Toads, snakes and more at Toadfest 2018

You’re invited to Toadfest at Summit Lake Provincial Park, near Nakusp on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23

Silver City’s smoky skyline

Wildfire smoke continues to impact Trail along with the rest of the province

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Plane fighting wildfire crashes near Canada/U.S. border

The plane experienced an unknown problem.

RCMP to search for body after man drowns in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Officers and fire crews responded but the man from the Lower Mainland is believed to have drowned.

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Hot, dry conditions forces drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

The province says Vancouver Island is under Stage 4 drought conditions

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

Darkwoods Conservation is closed to all public road access due to wildfires

Boat access to Tye along the shore of Kootenay Lake is still permitted.

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Most Read