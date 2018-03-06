Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Troy Ring scored the winner in a 4-0 shut out of the West Kelowna Warriors on Monday to go up 3-0 in their best-of-seven Interior division quarterfinal series. Jim Bailey photo.

The Trail Smoke Eaters shut out Warriors in Game 3

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Adam Marcoux shuts out West K Warriors, Smokies take 3-0 series lead.

Trail Smoke Eaters captain Troy Ring scored the winner and goalie Adam Marcoux stopped 30 shots for his first playoff shut out in a 4-0 victory over the West Kelowna Warriors on Monday at LePage Place in West K.

Ring took a pass from Seth Barton on the right half wall and fired a shot that somehow eluded Warriors goalie Nik Amundrud for a 1-0 first-period lead.

The win gives the Smokies a three-games-to-none advantage with Game 4 going tonight in West Kelowna.

Marcoux was steady all night, stymieing the Warriors top shooters at every chance, while the Smokies outshot the home team 37-30.

Tyler Ghirardosi made it 2-0 on the power play, tipping in a Connor Welsh point shot with 3:36 remaining in the second period, as the game opened up in the middle frame with Trail holding a 15-13 edge in shots.

Spencer McLean scored the insurance marker four minutes into the third period, when he walked out of the corner, broke through a wall of defenders and slipped the puck through the pads of the Warrior goalie for a 3-0 lead.

The Warriors pulled their goalie with close to five minutes remaining, but Kale Howarth fired the dagger into the empty net for the 4-0 win.

The series resumes tonight in West Kelowna at 7 p.m. with Trail on the verge of eliminating the Warriors.

More to come…

