Top-eight Paralympics debut for Minard

Vernon’s Curt Minard finished in the top-eight in snowboardcross, reaching the quarterfinals at the Paralympics in PyeongChang before falling to the eventual silver medalist. (Natasja Vos photography)

Vernon’s Curt Minard reached the quarterfinals in snowboardcross at the Paralympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Minard was eliminated in the upper limb quarters by eventual silver medalist Manuel Pozzerle of Italy, leaving the Canadian with a top-eight result in his Paralympics debut.

Minard had the fourth fastest time in the first qualification run, then the second fastest mark in qualification No. 2 which got him into the round of 16.

There, he defeated fellow Canadian Alex Genge, a native of Oshawa, Ont. who lives in Whistler, to advance to the quarterfinals.

Pozzerle lost the gold-medal big final run to Australian Simon Patmore. American Mike Minor won the bronze.

Minard will have a chance for a medal in his second and final event Thursday, the bank slalom.

WHEELCHAIR CURLING

Monday was not a good day for Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and the Canadian wheelchair curling squad, as they fell from the ranks of the undefeated with a pair of losses.

Canada lost 7-5 to Korea and 8-1 to Great Britain to fall to 3-2 and in fifth place in the 12-team tournament.

China leads the standings at 5-0. Great Britain, Germany and Korea are all 4-1, then sits Canada alone in fifth place with six round-robin games remaining.