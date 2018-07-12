Trail AM Ford Orioles Stampede bound

The Trail AM Ford Orioles play in the Stampede Longhorn Baseball Tournament in Calgary this weekend.

Bradley Ross and the Trail AM Ford Orioles will take a cut at the top prize when they travel to Calgary for the Stampede Longhorn Tournament this weekend. Guy Bertrand photo.

The Trail Sr. Men’s AM Ford Orioles are back in action this weekend, making a trip to Calgary for the Stampede Longhorn Tournament.

The men’s team has had an uneven schedule this season, opening the season on Apr. 28 against the visiting Calgary Wolfpack, and following that up with matches against Kamloops Sun Devils, Vernon Diamondbacks, and the Trail ‘AA’ Orioles in May and June.

AM Ford Orioles Manager Kevin Oliver likes the make up of the team and is encouraged by the up-and-coming talent as well as the veteran presence making the trip to Calgary.

“Head Coach Chris Kissock and myself will be taking a young but very talented core of Trail players including several players that have graduated through the Legion program in the last couple years,” said Oliver. “This bodes very well for our Senior program especially with Trail hosting the Provincials next summer.”

The Orioles will field Trail college products like Ross St. Jean and Kian Johnson, and pick up right-handed pitchers Brock Chilton and Alex Russell from Kelowna to give the O’s extra arms to help them through the three-day tournament.

“We will be travelling to our Provincials in Victoria August long weekend so these Calgary games are big for our prep, although winning some cash would be nice too,” added Oliver.

Trail is preparing for the BC Sr. Men’s Baseball Championship in Victoria, Aug. 3-6, with the winner earning a berth in the Canadian Sr. Men’s championship.

Trail will also host the B.C. men’s championship at Butler Park in July 2019.