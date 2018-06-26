Dave Basso (right) fist pumps after sinking this lengthy putt, as his dad and Trail Hockey Club Society executive member Rick Basso (left) celebrates.

Trail Hockey Club Society tees off annual golf tournament and fundraiser

Over 100 duffers came out to help a good cause at the Trail Hockey Club Society’s golf tournament

The Trail Hockey Club Society held its annual Trail Smoke Eater Golf Tournament and fundraiser on Saturday at Birchbank Golf Club with a full complement of 108 competitors teeing off.

Funds raised by the THCS have gone to a scholarship fund that recently awarded $61,000 in bursaries for 14 Greater Trail hockey players.

As for the tournament, the three-man, best ball scramble saw the team of Steve Simister, Ryan Edwards, and Jackson Duffus fire a low gross 61, while the threesome of Pat and Del Iannone, and Kyle Jones won the low-net.

Prizes and awards were given out courtesy of a number of local sponsors, in addition to an auction and silent auction to raise funds for the event.

 

From left: Trail Smoke Eaters assistant coach Jessie Leung and Smoke Eater players Spencer McLean and Jeremy Lucchini get ready to tee off at Birchbank.

