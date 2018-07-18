Trail Orioles come close in Calgary tournament

The tournament came down to a single run in the bottom of the seventh

The Trail Orioles’ trip to a Calgary tournament came down to a single run in the bottom of the seventh.

Locked in a 0-0 duel with the St. Albert Tigers, with a berth to the championship game on the line, the Alberta team pushed across the winning run to walk off with a 1-0 win and end Trail’s run in Cowtown.

The Orioles opened the Wayne Leitch Memorial Baseball Tournament on a winning note with a 7-1 victory over the Calgary White Sox on Saturday morning.

Tyrus Jocko went the distance on the mound while the offence backed him up with some big innings.

Levi Moon led the way going 2-for-3 including a big double in a five-run, third-inning outburst.

Matt Drews was solid behind the plate and at the plate as the catcher added two hits to the offence.

Trail then faced the host Calgary Longhorns in their next outing with the home side coming away with a 5-2 win.

Trail only managed four hits but kept the game tight until the Longhorns broke free with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Despite the loss, the Orioles were within sight of the final when they met St. Albert on Sunday.

Chris Kissock completely dominated the Tigers striking out 11 batters including the fanning the side twice in the game.

The Orioles had their chances to give him some support at the plate but despite two hits apiece from Moon, Brendan McKay and Ross St. Jean, it was that one timely hit that eluded the Trail squad.

In the bottom of the seventh, St. Albert capitalized on some defensive miscues in the turn at the plate to squeeze out the narrow 1-0 victory.

That was the highlight for St. Albert who were stampeded 23-0 by the Calgary Wolfpack in the title game.