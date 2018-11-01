Murray Walsh slides out of the hack and takes dead aim at Trail Retirees Curling on Wednesday at the Trail Curling Club. Jim Bailey photo

Trail Retirees Curling: Secco rolls to victory

Retirees Curling goes every Monday and Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Trail Curling Club

Big ends led to big wins in Trail Retirees Curling action this week.

The Primo Secco foursome took advantage of a miscue by team Dan Horan in the second end and pounced on the opportunity to score five. Horan, pushing for a big score, gave up a steal of three to all but seal the game for Secco. Make the final 9–2 Secco.

One bad end for Harvey Handley, one great end for Murray Walsh. With both happening in the third end, it defined the game. Walsh scored six and cruised to a 9–4 victory.

In a game highlighted by spectacular, and not so hot shots, the turning point of the game between Pat Burke and Brett Rakuson was a steal of three in the fifth end by Burke. Rakuson took two in the sixth, and stole one in the seventh to make it close but gave up two in the eighth for a 9–5 Burke win.

In a close game between Pat Fennell and Tom Hall, Hall escaped giving up a mitt full in three by rolling in off a tight guard and only giving up one. Hall put it away with a draw to the four foot with his last shot in the eighth. Make the final 7–5.

Team Alvin Caron could do no wrong, team Bobby Menin could do no right. Team Caron was up 10-2 after three ends. The Menin side called Uncle after six ends, the score was a lot to not much.

Team Serge Pasquali applied pressure to team Bruce Noble end after end. If not for four in the third end by Noble team Pasquali might have one’d them into submission. As it turned out the game ended in a 6–6 tie.

