Trail Retirees curling wraps up second session

Brown rink holds on for second session win over Secco

The Trail Retirees Curling Club wrapped up their second session in an exciting and serendipitous final-four format.

The top four teams were tied going into the last game, and as it turned out they played each other. In the first, Primo Secco faced Serge Pasquali. Team Pasquali charged out to a six to one lead after four ends. Team Secco then stormed back with eight unanswered points to take the game 9–6.

In the other first place game, team Ernie Brown was up 3-0 in the third and sitting six. Bruce Noble, with hammer, drew to the four foot for the single. In the seventh and down by five, Noble made a take-out through a tight port for four to make it close. Brown with hammer in eight was forced to make a draw to the button for the win.

Team Pat Fennell was not in the giving mood as they faced team Dan Horan. After singles in the first two ends, Fennell stole seven in the third end. Dan came back with a four in the fourth and stole one in the fifth to make it close. Fennell put the hammer down in six with four to take an insurmountable lead and win the game 14–5.

Harvey Handley started out strong and was up by seven after three ends against team Forrest Drinnan. Then both teams missed opportunities end after end. It came down to the last rock by Forrest, and he did not miss. Make the final 9–8 for Drinnan.

In a tight game between Larry Kotyk and Murray Walsh it was a battle of singles that decided the game. In the eighth end Murray was forced to a TV highlight shot, and made it for the single and the game.

The winners, Secco and Brown, played off in a Wednesday tiebreaker to decide the second session winner.

Secco started off up three after two ends, only to have team Ernie Brown come back with two in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth. Team Secco stopped the bleeding with one in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the eighth team Brown with hammer found themselves with a runback for the win, but missed, and Secco scored one for the tie. In the extra end Primo, with his last rock, was left with a delicate freeze. On a sheet that consistently curled about four to five feet Primo was a bit short with his shot, and Ernie did not have to throw his last rock. Make the final 7–6 for Ernie Brown in an extra end.

