The Silver City Days Fun Run welcomed over 200 runners and walkers at the annual event at Gyro Park on Mother’s Day Sunday.

And once again Trail native Mike Zahn raced to first place in the Men’s 5-km. run, and Rossland’s Mandy McGill won the Ladies 5 km.

Allison Zimmer claimed top spot in the Ladies 10-km run, while Dallas Cain took first-place honours in the Men’s 10-k.

