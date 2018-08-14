Trail Smoke Eaters acquire new voice

Dustin Scafe-Pozzobon is the Trail Smoke Eaters new play-by-play man for both home and away games

The Trail Smoke Eaters made a key acquisition last week for fans at home and abroad.

The Smoke Eaters activated Dustin Scafe-Pozzobon, former voice of the Merritt Centennials, as the new radio play-by-play voice for Smoke Eaters’ broadcasts for both home and away games.

“Dustin is a talented broadcaster, who brings a wide array of skills to our organization, while also being extremely passionate and knowledgeable about both our team and the BCHL,” Smoke Eaters Director of Hockey and Business Operations, Craig Clare, said in a press release. “Fans will also be excited as they will now have an opportunity to listen to the team’s road games live.”

After four-years away from the microphone, Scafe-Pozzobon, 27, is returning to the booth as a Smoke Eater. He began his broadcasting career with the KIJHL’s Sicamous Eagles eight years ago, before moving to his first Junior-A opportunity with the SJHL’s Melfort Mustangs and Nipawin Hawks.

A highlight for Scafe-Pozzobon was working with Hockey Canada and TSN at the 2014 RBC Cup in Vernon. The former Marketing Manager and voice of the Merritt Centennials is excited to call Trail home and looks forward to bringing fans to the edge of their seats for years to come.

“What has taken place in Trail over the last few seasons is incredible, and the support of the community has proven to be second-to-none in the BCHL,” said Scafe-Pozzobon. “To do something I am so passionate toward in a city filled with energy motivates me to work tirelessly to give the best fans in the league the best broadcast and coverage in the league.”

Scafe-Pozzobon will fill the chair of former play-by-play announcer Wylie Henderson who moved on to Cranbrook to take on the position of News Director for The Drive, 102.9. The addition of Scafe-Pozzobon is a welcome one for the Smoke Eaters whose season starts on Monday with their Main Camp, and begins it’s exhibition season in Wenatchee on Aug. 25-26.

Previous story
Selkirk College Saints add bricks to defensive core

Just Posted

Down a man, Whalley wants to win in Williamsport

Immigration issues prevent one player from making trip to Little League World Series

Trail Kiwanis supports Sea Cadets

The Trail Kiwanis club presented various groups with donations of support on Aug. 2

Western Toads, snakes and more at Toadfest 2018

You’re invited to Toadfest at Summit Lake Provincial Park, near Nakusp on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23

Silver City’s smoky skyline

Wildfire smoke continues to impact Trail along with the rest of the province

Balfour buildings go solar

Panels have been installed at golf course, seniors’ centre and community hall

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Hot, dry conditions forces drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

The province says Vancouver Island is under Stage 4 drought conditions

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

Darkwoods Conservation is closed to all public road access due to wildfires

Boat access to Tye along the shore of Kootenay Lake is still permitted.

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Get involved in the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count

Environmental organization develops app to help with the nationwide count

Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a class of pesticides used by farmers and hobby gardeners alike

Most Read