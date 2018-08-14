Trail Smoke Eaters acquire new voice

Dustin Scafe-Pozzobon is the Trail Smoke Eaters new play-by-play man for both home and away games

The Trail Smoke Eaters made a key acquisition last week for fans at home and abroad.

The Smoke Eaters activated Dustin Scafe-Pozzobon, former voice of the Merritt Centennials, as the new radio play-by-play voice for Smoke Eaters’ broadcasts for both home and away games.

“Dustin is a talented broadcaster, who brings a wide array of skills to our organization, while also being extremely passionate and knowledgeable about both our team and the BCHL,” Smoke Eaters Director of Hockey and Business Operations, Craig Clare, said in a press release. “Fans will also be excited as they will now have an opportunity to listen to the team’s road games live.”

After four-years away from the microphone, Scafe-Pozzobon, 27, is returning to the booth as a Smoke Eater. He began his broadcasting career with the KIJHL’s Sicamous Eagles eight years ago, before moving to his first Junior-A opportunity with the SJHL’s Melfort Mustangs and Nipawin Hawks.

A highlight for Scafe-Pozzobon was working with Hockey Canada and TSN at the 2014 RBC Cup in Vernon. The former Marketing Manager and voice of the Merritt Centennials is excited to call Trail home and looks forward to bringing fans to the edge of their seats for years to come.

“What has taken place in Trail over the last few seasons is incredible, and the support of the community has proven to be second-to-none in the BCHL,” said Scafe-Pozzobon. “To do something I am so passionate toward in a city filled with energy motivates me to work tirelessly to give the best fans in the league the best broadcast and coverage in the league.”

Scafe-Pozzobon will fill the chair of former play-by-play announcer Wylie Henderson who moved on to Cranbrook to take on the position of News Director for The Drive, 102.9. The addition of Scafe-Pozzobon is a welcome one for the Smoke Eaters whose season starts on Monday with their Main Camp, and begins it’s exhibition season in Wenatchee on Aug. 25-26.