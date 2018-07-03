Trail Smoke Eaters add skill and speed up front

The Trail Smoke Eaters committed to Calgary Midget AAA Flames product Michael Hodge

The Trail Smoke Eaters added more speed and skill up front with the commitment of 18-year-old forward Michael Hodge on Friday.

Hodge comes to the Smoke Eaters by way of the Calgary Flames of the Alberta Midget AAA League. During the 2017-2018 season Hodge totalled 10 goals and 22 points in 34 games for the Flames and added an additional five goals and 12 points over eight AMHL playoff games. He also laced up for four games with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Grande Prairie Storm.

The five-foot-eight, 150 pound forward is reminiscent of Smokies 2016 grad Nick Halloran or more recently, forward Andre Ghantous, a skilled player who was traded to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at the end of the season as part of the Adam Marcoux deal. Hodge’s speed and talented playmaking ability impressed the Smoke Eaters staff during the team’s two identification camps this spring.

Smoke Eaters head coach and GM, Jeff Tambellini, says that Hodge is another solid addition to the team’s offence: “Michael is a highly skilled forward who possesses professional level details in his game.”

Hodge joins defencemen Jeremy Smith, Diarmad DiMurro, and Kyle Budvarson, and forward Hayden Rowan as the most recent additions to the Trail Smoke Eaters 2018-2019 roster.​

“We are very excited to add Michael to our lineup as he has the ability to play in any situation,” added Tambellini. “We’re looking forward to developing his game and providing him the opportunity to play at the NCAA level.”

