Trail Smoke Eaters bolster blue line

Trail Smoke Eaters acquire NAHL defenceman Diarmad DiMurro from Philadelphia Rebels

Diarmad DiMurro

The Trail Smoke Eaters ramped up its recruiting efforts this week announcing its third high-end acquisition in as many days.

Trail added depth and experience to its roster on Tuesday with the addition of soon-to-be 20-year-old Jeremy Smith on defence and 19-year-old forward Hayden Rowan.

On Wednesday, the Smoke Eaters bolstered its back end even more with the signing of talented 19-year-old blueliner Diarmad DiMurro.

“Our staff is very excited to add Diarmad to our lineup next season,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Jeff Tambellini in a release. “He is a dynamic puck moving defenceman who is coming off a great season in the NAHL.”

A Highland Mills, N.Y. product, the five-foot-nine, 170-pound defenceman spent last season with the Philadelphia Rebels of the North American Hockey League. As a rookie in 2017-2018, DiMurro registered four goals and 24 assists for the Rebels, a point total good enough for eighth amongst rookie defenceman, which earned him a place on the NAHL East Division All-Rookie Team.

“We believe Diarmad is going add great poise and confidence to our defensive group and we feel his style will add a great dimension to our system,” added Tambellini.

Like Smith, DiMurro is expected to have an immediate impact on a Smoke Eaters defence currently under construction. Trail may see just one d-man, Kyle Chernenkoff, return to the team this year. However, committed blueliners and last year’s affiliates Jimmy Darby and Kieran O’Hearn will be expected to step in and play a big role, but the addition of two more veteran defencemen will undoubtedly prove a positive influence for the rookie d-men.

