Trail Smoke Eaters bolster blue line

The Trail Smoke Eaters ramped up its recruiting efforts this week announcing its third high-end acquisition in as many days.

Trail added depth and experience to its roster on Tuesday with the addition of soon-to-be 20-year-old Jeremy Smith on defence and 19-year-old forward Hayden Rowan.

On Wednesday, the Smoke Eaters bolstered its back end even more with the signing of talented 19-year-old blueliner Diarmad DiMurro.

“Our staff is very excited to add Diarmad to our lineup next season,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Jeff Tambellini in a release. “He is a dynamic puck moving defenceman who is coming off a great season in the NAHL.”

A Highland Mills, N.Y. product, the five-foot-nine, 170-pound defenceman spent last season with the Philadelphia Rebels of the North American Hockey League. As a rookie in 2017-2018, DiMurro registered four goals and 24 assists for the Rebels, a point total good enough for eighth amongst rookie defenceman, which earned him a place on the NAHL East Division All-Rookie Team.

“We believe Diarmad is going add great poise and confidence to our defensive group and we feel his style will add a great dimension to our system,” added Tambellini.

Like Smith, DiMurro is expected to have an immediate impact on a Smoke Eaters defence currently under construction. Trail may see just one d-man, Kyle Chernenkoff, return to the team this year. However, committed blueliners and last year’s affiliates Jimmy Darby and Kieran O’Hearn will be expected to step in and play a big role, but the addition of two more veteran defencemen will undoubtedly prove a positive influence for the rookie d-men.