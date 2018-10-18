Trail Smoke Eaters bolster line up

Trail Smoke Eaters add Prince George skaters Max Kryski and Layne Sniher to roster

The Trail Smoke Eaters signed Max Kryski on Thursday after his release from the WHL Prince George Cougars, and made another deal sending Sean Donaldson to the Prince George Spruce Kings for Layne Sniher.

The Trail Smoke Eaters bolstered their line up in a big way on Thursday.

Trail signed forward Max Kryski to the team’s roster after his release from the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL), and acquired forward Layne Sniher and future considerations from the Prince George Spruce Kings in exchange for forward Sean Donaldson.

Kryski, 18, is a veteran of 68 WHL games, all of which came with the Cougars, scoring 8 goals and 2 assists for 10 points to go along with 26 penalty minutes. In four games this season, the five-foot-11, 185-pound forward did not register any points with two penalty minutes.

Prior to his Western League experience, the Kelowna native scored 23 goals while adding 30 assists for 53 points in 37 games with the BC Major Midget League’s Okanagan Rockets.

“The addition of Max Kryski to our lineup will drastically improve our depth,” Smoke Eaters General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Tambellini said in a release. “Max is coming off a good first year in the WHL, he possesses a high-end skill set and edge to his game. We’re looking forward to getting Max into Trail and hopefully into our lineup this weekend.”

Sniher, 18, comes to the Smoke Eaters after beginning his season with the Spruce Kings, registering no points in nine games with eight penalty minutes while spending the last two seasons with the Calgary Buffaloes Midget AAA squad. In 69 career Alberta Midget Hockey League (AMHL) games, the Calgary native collected 26 goals and 47 assists for 73 points along with 43 penalty minutes over his two-year span with the Buffaloes.

The Smoke Eaters are hoping to have both players in the line up this weekend when they host the Chilliwack Chiefs Friday and the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday.

