Trail Smoke Eaters captain commits to Marian University

Trail Smoke Eaters captain Troy Ring grateful for his time spent in Silver City

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced that Troy Ring has committed to Marian University where he will suit up for the Sabres next season.

Marian University is located in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and is part of the 12 team Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA), an intercollegiate athletic conference affiliated with the NCAA Division III. The NCHA is a highly regarded Division III hockey league which routinely produces some of the highest ranking teams in the United States.

In 2017-2018, the Marian University Panthers compiled 20 regular season wins en route to its first NCAA Tournament bid in team history.

Ring has been with the Trail Smoke Eaters for the past two seasons after spending his first season in the BCHL with the Langley Rivermen. He came to the club as part of an off-season trade and immediately made an impact, playing all 58 games and registering 27 points in his first season in Trail.

Last season, after being named the Smoke Eaters captain, Troy contributed 29 points from the back end while helping the team to a third-round playoff berth. In his time in Trail, Troy was an involved member of the community and provided maturity and leadership for the younger players on the team.

“These past two seasons playing for the Trail Smoke Eaters have been an incredible experience for me,” Ring said in a release. “I’ve had the opportunity to represent the team and the community as the captain in one of the most successful seasons in franchise history and for that I am very proud.

“I’d like to thank my billet family, Rich and Annie Murphy, Craig Clare, the front office staff, our trainer Michelle, the coaching staff Cam Keith, Jesse Leung, Barry Zanier and Kyle Hope for giving me the opportunity to thrive on and off the ice. I am so excited to start the next chapter of my hockey career at Marian University in Wisconsin this coming fall.”

Joining the Marian Sabres is an excellent opportunity for Troy to continue playing hockey at the same time as continuing his post-secondary education. It is exciting for the team to see the hard work that the players have put in during their time in Trail be rewarded. The Trail Smoke Eaters organization would like to congratulate Troy on committing to Marian for the upcoming season and wish him success with his new team and school.

Previous story
Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run
Next story
BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Setting-up Silver City Days

The annual festivity launches tonight with the Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year Award

Cannabis co-op offers to buy Georama Growers site

Kootenay Outdoor Producer Co-op has made a conditional offer

Southeast B.C.’s fire season heating up fast

The centre’s first lightning-caused fire was sparked at Syringa National Park on Friday

Beaver Falls and Montrose remain under boil water notice

Rivervale Improvement District issued water quality advisory

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Fifty-one schools across the province to benefit from new program

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Most Read