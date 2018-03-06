Trail Smoke Eaters complete sweep of West Kelowna Warriors

Trail Smoke Eaters defeated the West Kelowna Warriors 6-3 Tuesday in West K to sweep the best-of-seven series and advance to the semifinal round. Photo Julie Pringle/Snap Photography.

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Levi Glasman scored the winner and Tyler Ghirardosi netted a hat trick as the Smokies completed the sweep of the West Kelowna Warriors with a 6-3 victory Tuesday night at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

Trail advances to the Interior Division semifinal after taking out the Warriors in four straight games in the opening round.

The Smokies opened the scoring when Ryan Murphy broke in with Tyler Ghirardosi and finished a pretty passing play to make it 1-0 at 2:39 of the first.

The play continued end-to-end with the teams trading chances until West K’s Michael Ryan went forehand, backhand to beat Trail goalie Adam Marcoux and tie it at 6:19. Less than two minutes later, Chase Dubois won a faceoff in the Smokies end, sending the puck right to Michael Lombard who wired a shot from the hash marks over the glove of the Smokies goalie to give the Warriors their first lead since Game 1.

But the lead was short-lived. After Warriors Matt Kowalski was sent packing for a hit-to-the-head, eight seconds later Ghirardosi banged the puck in off the chest of Warrior goalie Nik Amundrud following a long point shot from Jeremy Lucchini to tie it at 2-2 midway through the period.

The teams traded penalties through the last ten minutes of the first, but the score remained deadlocked with the Warriors outshooting the Smoke Eaters 17-11.

The Warriors pressed in the early going of the second period and had Marcoux down and out but Trail captain Troy Ring blocked two shots off a scramble in front of the Smoke Eater net to keep the game tied. The Smokies countered and Kale Howarth broke in on a breakaway but was stoned by Amundrud, and West K stormed back. Chase Dubois made a nice move in front coaxing Marcoux to his left before sending the puck back across the crease to Chase Stevenson for the tap-in and a 3-2 lead.

Levi Glasman continued his torrid scoring pace tapping in a beautiful set up from Lucchini who faked the shot then sent a pass to Glasman at the back door to tie the game at 3-3. The Red Deer native then netted his second of the game at 18:43 deflecting a Connor Welsh point-shot past the Warriors goalie as Trail regained the momentum in the middle frame and a 13-9 edge in shots.

The Smokies didn’t let up in the third and Montrose native Ghirardosi scored a highlight reel goal, walking around the defender and wiring a shot by Amundrud to make it 5-3 just over five minutes in.

Trail played great defensively and limited the Warriors attack outshooting West K 12-5 through the first 15 minutes, when West Kelowna pulled their goalie. Trail didn’t waste any time, as Ghirardosi gained possession and fired in his hat-trick goal to put the Smokies up 6-3 with 4:55 to play.

Trail held a 39-33 edge in shots, and went 2-for-2 on the power play, while the Warriors were 1-for-1. Ghirardosi had a four-point night with the hat trick and an assist, Lucchini pitched in with three helpers, Glasman scored twice, and Ryan Murphy added a goal and an assist.

Trail will likely play Penticton in the Interior Division semifinal round. The Vees took a 3-0 series lead after defeating the Coquitlam Express 7-2 on Tuesday, and will play Game 4 Wednesday. The Wenatchee Wild also won their third straight over the Merritt Centennials with a 5-4 win in Merritt, and the Vernon Vipers put the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on the brink of elimination with a 4-2 victory.