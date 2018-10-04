Trail Smoke Eaters embark on Island Division road swing

Trail Smoke Eaters look to keep pace in tight Interior Div., 2 points separates first and last place

The Tail Smoke Eaters embark on a Island Division road trip this weekend with games in Powell River, Alberni, and Nanaimo.

The Trail Smoke Eaters will get a heavy dose of Island Division teams in the upcoming weeks as they embark on a long three-games-in-three-days road trip.

Trail plays Island Division leaders Powell River Kings (6-2-0-0-) on Friday, followed by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (3-6-0-0) on Saturday and the Nanaimo Clippers (2-7-0-0) Sunday.

“They are always grinds, the 3-in-3 especially on the long road trips where you’re playing different cities every night,” said Smoke Eaters assistant coach Jessie Leung. “This one turns out to be one of the longer trips we’ll go on … we’re just looking for our team to find our form, and for us to compete and to play at our best.”

The Kings will be the Smokies biggest challenge after defeating the Smokies 2-1 at the Bauer BCHL Showcase last month. Powell River boasts a big blueline with speed and skill up front particularly in 20-year-old Ryan Brushett (5-8-13) and three-year veteran and Cornell commit Ben Berard (7-5-12).

Trail beat Alberni 7-3 at the Cominco Arena on Friday, yet, the Bulldogs are coming off a huge 5-3 win over the Surrey Eagles on Sunday after playing the Penticton Vees in a tight 2-0 loss Saturday, and will likely be a different team at home.

Nanaimo (2-7-0-0) has endured a challenging schedule. After beating Vernon 4-3 in OT on Sept. 20, the Clippers lost four straight to division leaders Powell River, Chilliwack, Victoria, and West Kelowna. They surely aren’t what their 2-7 record indicates, and will have had eight days rest when they host a road-weary Smokies team on Sunday.

Trail’s strength lies in its depth it and should be a difference maker in weekend games with nine players having scored at least six points in its opening eight games.

Just two points separates first and last place in the Interior Division heading into the weekend. Teams like Penticton and Vernon have made moves to improve with Penticton acquiring the rights to 20-year-old forward Eric Linell from the Surrey Eagles on Thursday, and signing former Smoke Eater Andre Ghantous and Ontario Hockey League veteran Brendan Harrogate the previous week.

The Vipers lost defenceman Josh Prokop to the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen last week, but also traded for Landon Fuller from the Coquitlam Express and secured the rights to 19-year-old forward Sebastian Streu from Cowichan Valley, Thursday. The six-foot-one, 180-pound, German-born Streu played 54 games for the WHL Kootenay Ice last season scoring nine goals and 12 points.

Trail’s loss of three top-line forwards to injury in Owen Ozar, Hayden Rowan and Montrose product Spencer McLean has undoubtedly hurt the Smokies, but the team has performed very well considering, and isn’t about to push the panic button this early in the campaign.

“You’re always looking to put out the best team you can,” said Leung. “And it’s always that balance of – is it the guys that have chemistry and familiarity or do you bring in unknown quantities into your room? For us, you always keep an eye open to see what might be available, but we’re not anxious to make changes, we’re really happy with our group, and the vibe and energy in our room.”

On the good news front, the Smokies expect the return of Ozar and Rowan this weekend, with McLean still a week or two away.

“We’re looking like we’re getting a body or two back this week, and we’re just making sure it’s the right time to bring them back, and we’re not bringing them back early at risk of further injury or longer term injury.”

Trail returns to Cominco Arena next weekend when they host the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Powell River.