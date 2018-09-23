Trail Smoke Eaters fall to Kings, Rivermen at Bauer-BCHL Showcase

Trail Smoke Eaters can't find scoring touch at Bauer BCHL Showcase

Trail’s Kent Johnson celebrates his second of the season in a 2-1 loss to the Powell River Kings on Friday at Prospera Centre in Chilliwack. Submitted photo.

With files from Trevor Miller, Trail Smoke Eaters:

The Trail Smoke Eaters scored just two goals in two games, dropping both matches at the Bauer BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack.

After averaging 4.5 goals per game, the Smoke Eaters lost their scoring touch falling 2-1 in a tight checking match against the Powell River Kings on Friday, after losing 4-1 to Langley on Thursday at the Prospera Centre in Chilliwack..

Kent Johnson scored to give the Smoke Eaters the lead in the opening period but two second period goals from the Kings helped them to the one-goal victory. Tanner Marshall made 24 saves on 26 shots in his first start of the season as he kept the Smoke Eaters in the game but they could not find any scoring and came away from Chilliwack with no points.

Braeden Tuck sent a pass to the goal line for Johnson, who wrapped the puck out and past the blocker side of goaltender Mitch Adamyk for his second goal of the season at the 17:21 mark of the frame.

Tanner Marshall turned aside all 10 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes of action, including a couple of timely penalty killing saves to keep the Smoke Eaters in the lead while Mitch Adamyk made 7 saves on 8 shots in the opening frame of play.

The Kings got the game tied in quick order to begin the second period as just 1:01 into the frame, Ryan Brushett was the beneficiary of a puck passed out from behind the net and off the side of the goal before getting to him in the slot for a shot through the legs of Marshall to even the score at 1-1.

After a bit of back-and-forth in the middle stanza, Powell River took their first lead of the game at the 11:22 mark off of a bit of a fortunate bounce to the slot. Nathan Kelly had his shot from the left point bounce off of a body to the slot as Liam Lytton whipped the puck in through the legs of Marshall for the go-ahead marker and a 2-1 Powell River Kings lead.

The third period saw the Smoke Eaters outshoot the Kings by a 10-7 margin and had a few good looks on goal but couldn’t squeeze anything past Adamyk as the Smoke Eaters fell in back-to-back games at the Bauer BCHL Showcase.

Tanner Marshall turned aside 24 of the 26 shots he faced in his first game of the season, resulting in his first loss of the season while Mitch Adamyk stopped 23 of the 24 shots thrown his way for his fourth win of the season.

On Thursday, goals from Jake Livingstone, Kalen Szeto, Ryan Helliwell, and Chase Pletzke lifted the Langley Rivermen to a 4-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters. The Rivermen outshot the Smokies 26-24. Trail’s Braeden Tuck scored on the power play early in the second period to tie it, but Szeto and Helliwell replied building a 3-1 lead through two periods before Pletzke’s third period goal iced it.

Trail plays the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Friday and Wenatchee Wild on Saturday at the Cominco Arena with the puck drops at 7 p.m.

