Trail Smoke Eaters continue slide with loss to Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday. The ‘Backs scored four third period goals for a 4-2 victory, handing the Smokies their sixth straight loss. Trail Smoke Eaters photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters fall to Salmon Arm and Prince George

The Trail Smoke Eaters suffered their sixth straight loss on Saturday in Salmon Arm

The Trail Smoke Eaters struggles continued this weekend dropping their sixth straight game to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday, after falling to the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday.

The Smoke Eaters took a 2-0 lead into the third period, but surrendered four goals in the final frame in a 4-2 setback in Salmon Arm. Layne Sniher scored his first goal as a Smoke Eater, taking a pass from Kent Johnson and sniping it by Silverbacks goalie Mathew Armitage with 5:31 to play in the first period for a 1-0 lead.

Trail dominated the opening period outshooting Salmon Arm 14-6, and kept the pace up in the second but Armitage made several key saves to keep the ‘Backs in the game.

Salmon Arm found themselves in penalty trouble when Sol Seibel and Olson Werenka were sent off within 66 seconds of each other giving Trail a 5-on-3 advantage. Johnson set up Braeden Tuck with a backdoor pass, but Armitage made a sprawling pad save. The Smokies forwards kept banging away at the rebound, until Johnson pushed it in for a 2-0 lead with 3:23 to play in the second period.

Trail desperate for a win, played a little too defensively in the third, and less than five minutes into the final stanza logan Shaw brought the Silverbacks to within one. The Smoke Eaters held the Salmon Arm attack off through much of the period but with 3:17 remaining Smokies forward Max Kryski was sent off for hooking. On the ensuing power play, Smokie goalie Adam Marcoux stopped a point shot from Nick Unruh, and former Beaver Valley Nitehawk forward Aiden Jenner fired in the rebound to tie it at 2:08.

Sam McBean wired a shot over the glove of Marcoux just 27 seconds later to give the ‘Backs their first lead of the game. The Smoke Eaters had a chance to tie it with a power play in the final 1:12, but Hudson Schandor fired a shorthanded goal into the Smokies empty net at 19:15.

Trail outshot Salmon Arm 33-26 and went 2-for-5 on the power play, while Salmon Arm was 1-for-1.

On Friday, Ben Brar netted a hat trick and former Smoke Eater forward Sean Donaldson scored for Prince George in a 5-2 victory over Trail at the Cominco Arena.

The Spruce Kings jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead on two goals by Brar and one from Donaldson. Johnson got the Smoke Eaters on the board with 57 seconds remaining, and Bryce Anderson made it 3-2 scoring the only goal of the second period less than five minutes in.

The Spruce Kings shut down the Smokies attack allowing just five shots in the third, and empty net goals from Brar and Chong Min Lee in the final 67 seconds iced it for the visitors.

Prince George outshot Trail 29-17 and went 0-for-1 on the power play. Trail was 0-for-4.

The losses put the 7-8-4-1 Smoke Eaters at the bottom of the Interior Division, but just six points out of first place. Trail embarks on a Vancouver Island road trip with games against Victoria, Cowichan Valley, and Surrey this weekend.

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters trade veteran forward

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters fall to Salmon Arm and Prince George

The Trail Smoke Eaters suffered their sixth straight loss on Saturday in Salmon Arm

Generous Kootenay Boundary communities donate to hospital campaign

Photos: KB Fire Rescue, Liberty Foods, Martech Electrical, and Hil-Tech all contribute to ER

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

What’s up doc?

What you see: If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca

Castlegar RCMP break up drug trafficking ring

Weapons and a substantial amount of drugs, including suspected fentanyl, were seized

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

Police: Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die

11 people were shot during a Saturday service in Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins rally behind city in wake of synagogue attack

The game in Vancouver on Saturday night began with a moment of silence for the victims of the attack

Fragmented bus service market emerges as Greyhound exits Western Canada Oct. 31

The company is laying off about 420 employees

Mental issues from Fort McMurray fire linger but human contact helps: study

The wildfire scorched the Alberta city in 2016

‘It’s an epidemic:’ Inexpensive crystal meth eclipsing opioids on the Prairies

Meth is rapidly overtaking fentanyl as the drug of choice

An open door and a massacre: Gunman kills 11 at synagogue

Robert Bowers walked inside the Pittsburgh synagogue during Saturday morning worship

B.C. VIEWS: The conquest of rural B.C. nears completion

Chapter three: control MLA selection from party headquarters

Malkin has 3 points as Penguins blank Canucks 5-0

Crosby adds pair of goals for Pittsburgh

Most Read