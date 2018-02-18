Trail Smoke Eaters finish up rocky road trip in Wild territory

Wenatchee showed why they have the best home record in the BCHL with a pair of wins over Trail

The Trail Smoke Eaters finished off a tough road trip with a pair of losses to the Wenatchee Wild on the weekend. Wenatchee Wild photo.

The Trail Smoke Eaters battled but couldn’t beat the Wenatchee Wild in their home barn on the weekend.

The Wild are fierce in the Toyota Town Center having lost just four games at home all season, and boasting a league best 24-4-0-1 record after beating the Smoke Eaters 5-2 and 4-1 in their two-game set in Wenatchee.

Trail forward Blaine Caton opened the scoring netting his 15th of the season on a set up from Carter Jones and Kale Howarth at 13:52 of the first period. However, Wenatchee replied just 25 seconds later when Josh Arnold fired one by Smoke Eater goalie Adam Marcoux to tie it at 1-1.

Trail went shot-for-shot with Wenatchee in the first, but the middle frame proved the Smokies undoing as goals from Zak Galambos, A.J. Vanderbeck, and Daniel Chladek put the Wild up 4-1 while outshooting Trail 17-7.

The third period remained scoreless and Trail suffered their third straight loss on its epic road trip to Prince George on Wednesday, followed by a 1,000 km bus ride to Wenatchee.

The Wild outshot the Smoke Eaters 39-26 going 1-for-4 on the power play, while Trail was 0-for-4.

In Friday’s match the Smoke Eaters fell behind 2-0 early but fought back to tie at two on goals from Howarth and Braeden Tuck midway through the second. However, Wenatchee took advantage of a string of five straight Trail penalties and Jasper Weatherby scored his 37th on the power play for a 3-2 lead at 15:31.

Then with the Smoke Eaters down two men, Murphy Stratton converted a Sam Morton pass for a 4-2 lead with 2:45 remaining in the middle frame.

Trail pushed back in the third outshooting the Wild 12-5, but couldn’t get another one by Wild goalie Seth Eisele. Wenatchee held a 37-24 edge in shots, scoring on 2-of-8 chances while Trail were 1-for-4 on the power play.

Trail has three games remaining in the regular season, and travel to Merritt to face the Centennials on Tuesday before returning to the Cominco Arena for their final home game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday.

