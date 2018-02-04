Trail Smoke Eaters halt Express, sink Rivermen

Ross Armour scored twice for Trail in the Smoke Eaters 5-4 victory over the Coquitlam Express at the Cominco Arena Saturday. Jim Bailey photo.

Rossland’s Ross Armour scored twice and Montrose native Tyler Ghirardosi netted the winning goal to lift the Trail Smoke Eaters to a 5-4 victory over the Coquitlam Express on Saturday at the Cominco Arena.

A day after skating to an 8-1 romp over the Langley Rivermen, the Smoke Eaters faced off against a 14-32-1-3 Express team mired in the bottom of the Mainland Division standings.

However, the Express came to play and kept it close the whole game, as Trail needed a goal from Ghirardosi midway through the third period to break a 4-4 tie and post its 30th win of the season.

In his second game back from injury, Trail defenceman Kyle Chernenkoff started the play, hitting Andre Ghantous with a pass at centre ice. The Smokies forward carried the puck across the Express blue line then fed Ghirardosi streaking down the left side. Ghirardosi set up the screen then fired it from the top of the circle over the glove of Coquitlam goalie Brock Hamm for his 16th of the season.

Ghirardosi had been thwarted twice by Hamm on a breakaway in the first period where he had the Express goalie beat but just put it off the outside of the post, then again in the second after the Trail forward blew by the defenceman and broke in all alone, Hamm got his blocker on a high shot from Ghirardosi.

After Trail hit two posts in the opening two minutes, it was the Express that got on the board first when Joshua Bruce snuck a puck past Adam Marcoux at 13:49 of the first. But Trail tied it with seven minutes left in the period, when Armour deflected a Kale Howarth shot past Hamm.

Trail took the lead when Ghirardosi hit Ghantous in the high slot, and after stickhandling through a couple defenders, the Glendale, California native whirled and wired a low shot past Hamm for his 18th of the campaign with 3:40 remaining.

But again the Express countered with a Sam Kozlowski goal as he finished a 2-on-1 with Eric Linnell to tie it at two 8:54 into the middle frame.

Trail regained the lead when Troy Ring made a great play to keep the puck in at the blue line, then fed Howarth alone in front, and the Red Deer native went forehand-backhand and upstairs for a 3-2 lead at 11:52. Trail’s big line continued to roll as Howarth found Armour in the slot, and the Smokie forward sent a quick wrister past Hamm for a 4-2 lead with 17 seconds left in the period.

Trail had a slim 19-16 edge in shots through two, but it didn’t reflect the number of quality chances as the Smokies dominated the play, but Hamm made a number of big saves to keep the game close. The Express replied in the third with Linnel finishing a Kozlowski set up to cut the lead to one just over a minute in, then Jack Lippis tied it at 15:19 on a bad bounce in front.

As if by design, the Smokies gave the Express a power play with just under two minutes remaining, and a two man advantage after Coquitlam pulled their goalie for the extra attacker. Trail’s penalty kill has been impenetrable of late allowing just one goal in 25 chances in the past five games.

Trail outshot Coquitlam 33-26 and had no power plays, while going 4-for-4 on the PK. Armour was the game’s first star, Ghirardosi second star and the Express’ Kozlowski the third star. Howarth also had a three-point night with a goal and two assists, while Ghantous and Ghirardosi had a goal and an assist.

In Friday’s 8-1 victory over the Rivermen, Smokies d-man Seth Barton had three assists, as eight different scorers pitched in for the victory.

Howarth, Ghirardosi, Jeremy Lucchini, Spencer McLean, Ghantous, Levi Glasman, Connor Welsh, and Braeden Tuck all scored for Trail.

The frustration set in for Langley as three fights broke out in the third period with Ryan Murphy, Levi Glasman, and Mack Byers all going toe-to-toe with Langley’s Trevor St. Jean, Colin Bernard, and Jake Livingstone, respectively.

Trail outshot the Rivermen 49-30, going 1-for-8 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Lucchini, Ghirardosi, and Ghantous were the game’s first, second, and third stars.

Trail’s next game goes on Wednesday when they host the Penticton Vees at the Cominco Arena at 7 p.m.