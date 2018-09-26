Trail Smoke Eaters make game day fun for whole family

Trail Smoke Eaters celebrate early Thanksgiving with Turkey toss and Grocery Games on Saturday

The Trail Smoke Eaters are ramping up their family-fun festivities this season.

Trail special events coordinators Allison McCarthy and Rachel Swanson have been brainstorming all summer to come up with new and exciting events for fans to enjoy during the intermission breaks at Smoke Eaters games.

“We do a lot of brainstorming, but we also get a lot of ideas from our fellow marketers in the league,” said Swanson, Trail’s marketing and sales assistant. “When we all get together, we discuss the ideas that we have, and get feedback from everyone else.”

On Saturday, in anticipation of Thanksgiving, lucky contestants will compete in a ‘Turkey Toss’ courtesy of Kurtis’ No Frills in the first intermission, and the No Frills Grocery Games during the second break.

“We’ll have three contestants who will toss the turkey down the ice in a good old-fashioned turkey toss,” said Swanson. “Those turkeys will be donated to the food bank, and we have put the post up on FaceBook so I’m in the midst of picking people right now.”

Many of the promotions have seasonal themes, like the Halloween costume contest that was a huge success last year. But undoubtedly the biggest draw will come on Dec. 19 when the Smoke Eaters host a ‘First Responders Night’ with very special guest and Warfield native Craig Cunningham in attendance.

“He (Cunningham) will be in town to promote his All Heart Foundation,” said Swanson. “All first responders will get in free, so police officers, all paramedics, fire-fighters, and that also includes the Teck firefighters and the emergency response team up at Teck, and anyone in the area.”

On Nov. 19, 2016, Cunningham collapsed on the ice prior to the Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners game against the Manitoba Moose. Cunningham suffered a cardiac arrest and was immediately treated and saved by first responders.

As a result of the sudden arrest, Cunningham also had his lower left leg amputated and although it put an end to his playing career, the former Beaver Valley Nitehawk has made an incredible recovery. Along with the help of his brother Ryan, Craig’s foundation is committed to finding improved methods of screening using smart technology to predict the potential onset of Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Another Smoke Eaters game to mark on the calendar is Oct. 20 versus West Kelowna for the Smokies 1930 replica jersey night. Trail will unveil the 1930 jerseys that day and wear them for four more home games during the regular season.

“They are so cool. I think Trail is going to go wild over them, so we’re really excited to see that and we’ll wear those four more times throughout the season.”

The Smokies will hold a raffle on each of the five replica jersey nights and a lucky fan will take home one of the jerseys. The Underwear Band will also be in the stands to accompany each of the retro-jersey nights.

Each home game will have different game-night sponsors and events planned, and fans will be treated to an entertaining and exciting night even when the Smokies aren’t on the ice.

With a year under their respective belts, the events coordinators learned a lot from last year’s induction and look forward to an even better year this season.

“We definitely learned what our fans liked contest-wise,” said Swanson. “In the end we had a really good season and we definitely learned a lot from it.”

So whether it’s playing soccer in a sumo suit, channeling your best hungry hippo, or pitching turkeys down the ice, fans can be a part of the Smoke Eaters family-friendly festivities by going to the Trail Smoke Eaters website or FaceBook page and signing up for upcoming events.

“It’s all about having fun, and in the end that’s all we want,” added Swanson.

The United Church Food Drive will also be at the games this weekend and invites fans to donate non-perishable food items or funds to help the Food Bank.

The Smoke Eaters play Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Friday and the Wenatchee Wild Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.

Previous story
Rattie scores 3 as Oilers blank Canucks 6-0
Next story
VIDEO: John Gibbons’ time is up as Blue Jays manager

Just Posted

Smokies address Trail RCMP concerns

RCMP: Drug use is affecting all public facilities in Trail and surrounding communities

All Syringa Complex fires under control

The fires near Lower Arrow Lake, northwest of Castlegar will continue to smoulder for a while.

Good turnout for Warfield all-candidates forum

Infrastructure, communication, bylaws and of course, regional collaboration, came up Monday night

Salmo Auxiliary supports KBRH campaigns

Salmo auxiliary volunteers donated $5,000 to the hospital ER and $3,000 toward a new ultrasound

Trail auxiliary volunteer bestowed Life Membership

Irene Smyth joined the group in 1974; still works at the KBRH information desk

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Jock Finlayson of BC Business Council writes about the provincial government’s Labour Market Outlook

B.C. lawyer talks defamation during the municipal election

A cautionary tale of the risk of libel when people vent on social media

Horgan says B.C. LNG industry more likely under NDP government

B.C. Liberals added costs to the projects that scared off investors

Bill Cosby, now inmate NN7687, placed in single cell

He will serve his sentence at a state prison near Phoenix, near the home where a jury concluded he drugged and molested a woman in 2004

VIDEO: ‘The Stack’ to become tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design

Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Scientists spot endangered whale not seen in Canadian waters for decades

The sei whale, one of the fastest marine mammals in the world, is part of the same family as blue and fin whales

Most Read