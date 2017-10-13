Trail Smoke Eaters return home on a winning note, beating Victoria 5-4 on Friday.

The Trail Smoke Eaters hold on for a 5-4 victory over the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday.

Two goals by Blaine Caton lifted the Trail Smoke Eaters to a 5-4 victory over the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday.

The Smokies jumped out to a 4-1 lead midway through the second, but before the period ended the Grizzlies scored three to tie it.

Montrose native Spencer McLean netted the winner 58 seconds into the third. Ryan Murphy and Andre Ghantous rounded out the scoring for Trail.

The Smoke Eaters next game goes on Sunday when the face the Powell River Kings at the Cominco Arena at 3 p.m.

