Trail Smoke Eaters skate to big win over Wenatchee in Game 4

The Trail Smoke Eaters aren’t done yet.

After losing a 2-1 heartbreaker in Game 3 to go down three games to none to the Wenatchee Wild in the Interior Division final, the Smoke Eaters came out with conviction in Game 4.

Trail jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead on the way to a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night at the Cominco Arena to force Game 5 in Wenatchee on Friday.

Smoke Eaters forward Andre Ghantous scored the game winner at 12:07 of the first period. Carter Jones found Blake Sidoni behind the Wild net, and the Trail native went for a wrap around but Wild goalie Austin Park slid over and denied Sidoni with his pad, however, Ghantous banged in the rebound for his second of the night and fifth in the playoff to give Trail a 3-0 lead heading into the second period.

The Smokies deserved better in Game 3 Tuesday night, as they poured 15 shots on the Wenatchee net in the third period but failed to tie the game on account of a number of brilliant saves from Park and some unfortunate puck luck.

But Trail took that momentum into Game 4 and forced the Wild in their own end right from the opening face off. Trail forward Ryan Murphy opened the scoring early when he took a pass from Blaine Caton in the high slot and wired it by Park for a 1-0 lead just 69 seconds in.

The Smoke Eaters continued to roll, and Trever Zins head-manned a pass to Andre Ghantous who drove down the right wing, and backhanded in his own rebound to give Trail a 2-0 lead.

Wenatchee generated chances in the second half of the period, but Trail goalie Adam Marcoux stopped 12 shots to keep the Wild off the board, while Trail fired 11 at the Wenatchee net.

The Wild answered in the second. Zak Galambos scored on the power play 1:42 into the middle frame, and after Trail went on their own power play, the Wild’s August Von Ungern stole the puck from Trail blueliner Jeremy Lucchini and broke in on Marcoux, roofing it to cut the lead to 3-2.

Wenatchee continued to press, but Marcoux stoned AJ Vanderbeck on another breakaway, and covered the rebound before a charging Cooper Zeck could capitalize. The Smoke Eaters pushed back and Levi Glasman dished to Seth Barton at the top of the left circle, and the Kelowna native wired a wrist shot over the glove of Park with just over four minutes to play in the second for a 4-2 lead. Wenatchee outshot Trail 16-9 in the second period.

A combination of great goaltending and solid defence shut the Wild down in the final frame. Ghantous and Carter Jones worked the puck behind the net and fed Levi Glasman on the doorstep to make it 5-2 Trail with 12:48 to play.

The Wild outshot Trail 40-24, going 1-for-4 on the power play, while Trail was 0-for-2.

Game 5 goes on Friday in Wenatchee, with Game 6 returning to Trail Saturday at the Cominco Arena at 7 p.m.