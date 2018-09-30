Trail Smoke Eaters tame Alberni Valley Bulldogs, but fall to Wenatchee Wild

Following an impressive 7-3 victory over the Alberni Bulldogs on Friday, the Trail Smoke Eaters couldn’t generate the same offensive success in a 5-2 loss to the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday at the Cominco Arena.

A ‘Wild’ bounce off the glass set up the game winner, as a clearing attempt hit a stanchion behind the net, caromed right to Josh Arnold in front of Smokies goalie Adam Marcoux, and the Wenatchee forward banged it home for a 3-1 lead.

The Wild were hungry for a win, after losing 2-0 to Vernon on Friday and 5-2 to West Kelowna two days before. Wenatchee came out determined and effectively neutralized the Smoke Eaters speed and quick puck movement, holding them to just 13 shots through two periods.

Trail opened the scoring on the power play, when Carter Jones found Mack Byers by the left post for a tap in at 14:32 of the first period. It was Byers’ fourth goal and sixth point of the season, but the lead was shortlived as Wenatchee answered less than five minutes later. The Wild’s Murphy Stratton fired a pass across the slot to Christophe Fillion whose quick wrist shot beat Marcoux to even the score.

Wenatchee took the lead 13:07 into the second period, on a Cristophe Tellier tip-in of a Stratton shot from the left wing. Five minutes later Arnold chipped in the game winner with 1:40 to go in the middle frame.

Wenatchee ran into penalty trouble at the start of the third. Blake Bargar was called for cross-checking, and Stratton was sent off for roughing just 28 seconds later. The Smokies capitalized on the 5-on-3 with crisp puck movement as Smokies d-man Jeremy Smith sent a pass to Michael Hodge in the low circle, and Hodge fired it past Wild goalie Austin Parkin for his second of the season to bring Trail within one.

But Wenatchee didn’t relent, as Chad Sasaki wired a wrist shot from the blue line that found its way through traffic and past the glove of Marcoux for a 4-2 lead midway through the third period. Fillion capped off the scoring, jamming in a puck on a goalmouth scramble with 5:37 to play for the 5-2 final.

Wenatchee outshot the Smoke Eaters 27-22, with Trail going 2-for-5 on the power play and the Wild 0-for-2. Stratton, Fillion, and Tellier earned the Game Stars 1,2,and 3 respectively, as the trio combined for nine points in the game. Trail’s Carter Jones was the Fortis Energy Player of the Game.

On Friday, Braeden Tuck scored twice and added two assists for a four-point night, as Trail rolled to a 7-3 win over Alberni Valley.

Trail defenceman Jeremy Smith scored the winning goal and his third of the season midway through the second period to put the Smokies up 4-1.

Alberni’s Jackson opened the scoring on the first shot of the game 91 seconds in, but Tyler Ghirardosi notched his second to tie it, and Byers gave Trail the lead for good with 6:20 to play in the period.

Tuck scored his first of the game 3:28 in, and Smith and Johnson put the Smokies up 5-1 by the time the buzzer sounded to end the second.

Johnson notched his second of the match on a setup from Levi Glasman and Smith to make it 6-1, but the Bulldogs showed some life as Nicholas Seitz and Isaac Tonkin-Palmer scored 85 seconds apart to cut the lead in half. However, Tuck notched his fifth of the campaign at 6:26 for the 7-3 victory.

Trail outshot Alberni 41-33, and were 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Tuck was the game’s first star, with Johnson and Byers second and third stars.

The Smokies head to Vancouver Island for the Thanksgiving weekend with games against Powell River, Alberni, and Nanaimo.