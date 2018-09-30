Trail Smoke Eaters tame Alberni Valley Bulldogs, but fall to Wenatchee Wild

Trail Smoke Eaters defeat Alberni, but fall to defending BCHL champion Wenatchee Wild on the weekend

Following an impressive 7-3 victory over the Alberni Bulldogs on Friday, the Trail Smoke Eaters couldn’t generate the same offensive success in a 5-2 loss to the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday at the Cominco Arena.

A ‘Wild’ bounce off the glass set up the game winner, as a clearing attempt hit a stanchion behind the net, caromed right to Josh Arnold in front of Smokies goalie Adam Marcoux, and the Wenatchee forward banged it home for a 3-1 lead.

The Wild were hungry for a win, after losing 2-0 to Vernon on Friday and 5-2 to West Kelowna two days before. Wenatchee came out determined and effectively neutralized the Smoke Eaters speed and quick puck movement, holding them to just 13 shots through two periods.

Trail opened the scoring on the power play, when Carter Jones found Mack Byers by the left post for a tap in at 14:32 of the first period. It was Byers’ fourth goal and sixth point of the season, but the lead was shortlived as Wenatchee answered less than five minutes later. The Wild’s Murphy Stratton fired a pass across the slot to Christophe Fillion whose quick wrist shot beat Marcoux to even the score.

Wenatchee took the lead 13:07 into the second period, on a Cristophe Tellier tip-in of a Stratton shot from the left wing. Five minutes later Arnold chipped in the game winner with 1:40 to go in the middle frame.

Wenatchee ran into penalty trouble at the start of the third. Blake Bargar was called for cross-checking, and Stratton was sent off for roughing just 28 seconds later. The Smokies capitalized on the 5-on-3 with crisp puck movement as Smokies d-man Jeremy Smith sent a pass to Michael Hodge in the low circle, and Hodge fired it past Wild goalie Austin Parkin for his second of the season to bring Trail within one.

But Wenatchee didn’t relent, as Chad Sasaki wired a wrist shot from the blue line that found its way through traffic and past the glove of Marcoux for a 4-2 lead midway through the third period. Fillion capped off the scoring, jamming in a puck on a goalmouth scramble with 5:37 to play for the 5-2 final.

Wenatchee outshot the Smoke Eaters 27-22, with Trail going 2-for-5 on the power play and the Wild 0-for-2. Stratton, Fillion, and Tellier earned the Game Stars 1,2,and 3 respectively, as the trio combined for nine points in the game. Trail’s Carter Jones was the Fortis Energy Player of the Game.

On Friday, Braeden Tuck scored twice and added two assists for a four-point night, as Trail rolled to a 7-3 win over Alberni Valley.

Trail defenceman Jeremy Smith scored the winning goal and his third of the season midway through the second period to put the Smokies up 4-1.

Alberni’s Jackson opened the scoring on the first shot of the game 91 seconds in, but Tyler Ghirardosi notched his second to tie it, and Byers gave Trail the lead for good with 6:20 to play in the period.

Tuck scored his first of the game 3:28 in, and Smith and Johnson put the Smokies up 5-1 by the time the buzzer sounded to end the second.

Johnson notched his second of the match on a setup from Levi Glasman and Smith to make it 6-1, but the Bulldogs showed some life as Nicholas Seitz and Isaac Tonkin-Palmer scored 85 seconds apart to cut the lead in half. However, Tuck notched his fifth of the campaign at 6:26 for the 7-3 victory.

Trail outshot Alberni 41-33, and were 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Tuck was the game’s first star, with Johnson and Byers second and third stars.

The Smokies head to Vancouver Island for the Thanksgiving weekend with games against Powell River, Alberni, and Nanaimo.

 

Smoke Eaters forward Tyler Ghirardosi snipes a shot past the Wild defenceman. Spencer Munro photo.

Previous story
Canucks fall 4-1 to Coyotes to close out NHL pre-season
Next story
Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup

Just Posted

$200,000 Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Trail-Rossland area

Two tickets in B.C. won about $196,000 in prize money in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Pet blessings on Sunday in downtown Trail

St. Andrew’s Church, located at 1347 Pine Ave., will offer a Blessing of Animals Service at 4 p.m.

Candidate drops out of Rossland council race-again

Andrew Zwicker has taken a job and says he can’t serve as a city councillor

Castlegar hazardous waste round-up Saturday

Take your household hazardous waste to the Castlegar Community Complex Saturday.

Kootenay Pass vs. Kootenay Skyway

Many names were considered in 1964 for the new highway link between Salmo and Creston

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Vet nurse warns dog owners after alleged dog poisoning in B.C. city

The dog had licked a rock near a threatening sign before having multiple seizures

Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami; toll may rise

At least 832 people were confirmed killed by the quake and tsunami that struck Friday evening

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

B.C. hockey team retires jersey of former teammate who died in Humboldt crash

Team retired jersey of former player Jaxon Joseph, who died in the April 6 bus crash

Singh puts on brave face one year in as NDP faces existential questions

He was billed as a charismatic, dynamic injection of energy desperately needed by the NDP

Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup

The Europeans were treated like rock stars before more than 50,000 fans

B.C. VIEWS: Adrian Dix’s private clinic crackdown begins

Province ramps up MRI machines, but what about surgery?

Ceremony held to renew Toronto home linked to Bruce McArthur investigation

McArthur is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder after men’s remains found

Most Read