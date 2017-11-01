Trail Smoke Eaters win wild match over Wenatchee

A touchdown by the Trail Smoke Eaters lifted the team to a 7-5 win over the Wenatchee Wild.

Rookie forward Levi Glasman netted his first BCHL hat trick to lead the Trail Smoke Eaters to a wild 7-5 victory over Wenatchee on Wednesday night at the Cominco Arena.

Trail dominated the opening period jumping out to a 4-1 lead and outshooting the Wild 10-4 on goals from Kale Howarth, Carter Jones, Glasman, and Braedon Tuck.

Wenatchee scored two in the second to draw within one, but Glasman netted his eighth of the season to give Trail a 5-3 lead heading into the third.

Glasman the scored what proved to be the winner when he batted a carom off the backboards over the shoulder of the Wild goalie to give Trail a 6-3 lead with 12 minutes remaining. Jones scored his second of the game on a a great effort as he crashed the net and still managed to make a move around the goalie for his sixth of the season.

Wenatchee scored two more to draw within two, outshooting Trail 15-4 in the period, but that’s as close as the Wild would get.

Trail leaves for a three game road trip to Vancouver Island this weekend with games against Victoria, Nanaimo, and Cowichan Valley.

See more on the Smoke Eaters-Wenatchee game in Friday’s Trail Times.