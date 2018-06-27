Trail Stingrays make waves at Creston swim meet

Trail Stingrays swimmers cap off Creston Waves swim meet with podium finishes

Trail Stingrays Ripley Shubert (left) and Reuben Demmler (right) raced to first and second place at the Creston Wave Swim Meet on the weekend.

A small but competitive group of Trail Stingrays travelled east on the weekend for the Creston Wave’s Swim Meet.

It was the third meet of the season for the Stingrays, as the swimmers train and compete in preparation for the Kootenay Zone Regional Swim Meet in Trail Aug. 4-5 and a chance to qualify for provincials.

“We had a small group go to Creston over the weekend with only 15 swimmers, but we still had some really great races,” said Stingrays coach Jennifer Chung.

Highlights included, Division 4 boys where Stingrays swimmers Ripley Shubert and Reuben Demmler went head-to-head, finishing in second and third place overall, respectively.

Both Ripley and Reuben swam exceptional races, setting several personal best times. Ripley shaved six seconds off his 200-metre Individual Medley (IM), swimming in 3:09.39, and also set personal bests in 50 free, swimming a 31.59, 50 fly, 38.97, 100 breast, 1:31.27, and 100 free, 1:11.28.

Reuben took off 11 seconds in 200 IM, with a time of 3:07.09, and set personal bests in 50-m free, swimming a 33.34, 50 fly, 41.72, and 100 breast, 1:31.30.

“It’s always exciting watching those two race against each other because they’re always neck and neck,” said Chung. “They have great sportsmanship and they’re constantly pushing each other to work harder at meets and practices, which is awesome to see.”

Also, tremendous efforts by new swimmers Layla Plaxton and Avery McAuley in Division 2 girls, and Div. 4 boys Grady McAuley really impressed the Stingrays’ coach.

“Grady showed the division 4 boys that he’s going to be a force in the future after swimming strongly in his first ever swim meet,” said Chung. “Watch out for them throughout the season, as they continue to get personal bests in their events, and become stronger and stronger.”

Stingrays Fionn Miller, Shubert and Paul Fricke were all chosen to swim in a unique event called the “Eliminator” – a fun race that Creston holds every year at the end of their meet.

The top five fastest 50 freestylers are chosen to race against each other. The last one to touch the wall is eliminated and they keep going until there’s one left. Fionn and Paul made two rounds and Ripley made one round.

Despite the reduced contingent, Trail still managed to count 251 points for sixth place, while Kimberly claimed top spot with 534 points, Creston placed second with 446, Castlegar third, 356, Nelson fourth, 351, Grand Forks fifth, 293, and Colville in seventh with 78 points.

Results: In Div.1 girls, Kate Fricke captured gold, and in Div. 1 boys Aubrey Demmler won bronze. In Div. 2 girls, Keira Demmler earned bronze, and Div. 4 boys Ripley Shubert raced to silver and Reuben Demmler, bronze. Coach Chung took home silver in Div. 8.

 

Stingrays Kate Fricke (in pink) topped the podium winning gold in Div. 1 girls.

Keira Demmler, right, captured bronze in Div. 2.

And Div. 1 boys Stingrays swimmer Aubrey Demmler (right) also earned bronze.

