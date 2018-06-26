Trail teams shine at 2018 West Kootenay Softball championship

The Trail Broncos captured gold in the West Kootenay Softball 2018 Wind Up Tournament held in Salmo, Beaver Valley and Trail last week, beating out the Trail Steelers in the Senior Division final.

Other Greater Trail teams performed well with great results at the annual wind-up tournament. See below…

The Trail Steelers captured the silver medal at the 2018 West Kootenay Softball final tournament.

The Trail Dingbats earned second place in the Junior Division.

The Blue Diamonds came second in the Mites Division.

The Trail Lunachicks placed third in the Junior Division.