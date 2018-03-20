Trail Tier 2 Pee Wees undefeated at provincials

The Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association (GTMHA) Pee Wee Tier 2 Smoke Eaters are 2-0 after two days at the BC championship at the North Shore Winter Club and all but guaranteed their spot in today’s playoff.

Trail is the only unbeaten team after defeating New Westminster 4-2 on Sunday, then skating to a 7-4 victory over Cowichan Valley Monday.

The Trail Pee Wees played their final game of the round robin against a tough Burnaby Winter Club (BWC) team on Tuesday at noon, but the score was unavailable at press time.

The BWC trounced Cowichan 11-2 in their first game, but fell 4-3 to New West in Monday’s match.

A win or a tie against Burnaby would secure a first-place berth for Trail in their pool, as the semifinals and final are scheduled for today (Wednesday) .

In Nelson, Trail faced two of the toughest teams in the province in their first two games of the Bantam Tier 3 provincial championship. The Tier 3 Smokies lost 9-0 to the defending champion Mission in their first game and suffered a 9-1 drubbing to Powell River on Monday.

Trail wrapped up its provincial tournament against Cranbrook on Tuesday but the score was unavailable.

The host Nelson Bantam Tier 3 Leafs rolled through the round robin, defeating Penticton 5-4 Sunday morning before rolling to a 7-1 victory over Terrace in the nightcap. On Monday, the Bantam Leafs doubled up Dawson Creek 8-4 to go 3-0, and played the Sunshine Coast at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The tournament playoffs begin today (Wednesday) at 8 a.m. with the final scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Nelson Civic Centre.