Trail’s best compete at Jack Brow Memorial Track Meet

The Trail Track and Field Club (TTFC) raced to one of its most successful meets in recent history at the Jack Brow Memorial Track and Field Meet in Kelowna earlier this month.

The Kelowna based Okanagan Athletics Club hosted nearly 450 athletes from throughout Western Canada and Australia for the meet, including 19 from the Trail Track and Field Club.

The Trail contingent made the most of their opportunities; competing in a total of 74 events, the TTFC claimed 31 top-three finishes, and 67 top-eight finishes, making the finals in all but seven events.

Results:

Three Trail Track athletes made it into the 11-year-old Girls 60-m hurdles final, with Gabby Paterson coming second in 10.7 seconds, Taylor Singer just missed the podium in fourth, and Katie Clarke came sixth.

The three raced again in the 60-m sprint final, with Gabby again earning silver, Taylor right behind her in third, and Katie in sixth.

Gabby also won gold in the girls high jump with a leap of 1.35-m, came second in the 100-m dash, and third in the 200-m for a total medal haul of one gold, three silver, and a bronze.

Katie Clarke also captured silver in the 1,000-m run, placed fourth in the 600-m run as well as the girls shot put and javelin and fifth in long jump.

Neveah Lucht won bronze in the age 11 Girls long jump.

Sadie Joyce won silver in the Girls 14-15 high jump with a leap of 1.55-m.

Madison Lakevold took home silver in the Female 16-17 hammer throw.

Thane Joyce sprinted to first place in the 10-year-old boys 60-m hurdles in 12.25-seconds, and then raced to second place in both the 60-m and the 100-m dash. In the field events, Thane leapt to gold in the long jump and high jump for a total of three golds and two silver medals.

Finley Kinghorn, 15, placed first in the 4-kg hammer throw with a toss of 31.32 metres, and earned bronze in the 4-kg shot put, the discus, and the javelin, while setting a personal best throw of 36.64-m.

Wyatt Smith knocked 10 seconds of his previous personal best in a silver medal run in the Male 16-17 3,000-metre. He then just missed a medal coming in fourth in the 1,500-m.

Aiden Paterson sprinted to gold in the 14-15 Male 200-m final with a time of 24.26 seconds, and held the preliminary best time in the 100-m dash, but was nipped at the finish line in the final for silver. He added another silver medal in the 300-m dash.

Kai Dorner earned bronze in the 16-17 Male 200-m dash, placed fourth in the 100-m, and fifth in long jump.

Darin De Jager captured bronze in the 16-17 Male 5-kg shot put.

Ethan Cawte earned a silver medal in the 9-year-old boys high jump, while Charles Clarke claimed bronze in the shot put.

Grady McAuley finished in third-place in the 12-year-old boys long jump.

Trail’s Jaxon Kuchar, a runner from J. L. Crowe, also place second in the 1,200-m run and third in the 800-m.