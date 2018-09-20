Trail’s Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset set to defend Muay Thai title

Charles Bisset defends his title just over two months since winning the WCB National Muay Thai belt

Former Pride Gym fighter and reigning WBC Muay Thai National Cruiserweight champion, Charles Bisset, didn’t have to wait long for his next fight.

The Retallack native won the title on July 20 and will defend it on Sept. 29 against veteran martial artist, Andy ‘Merciless’ Murad, at ‘WCK Cali 30-Last Man Standing’ in Los Angeles.

“It should be a good fight,” said Bisset from his home in L.A. “He’s a good fighter. He’s got a good low kick, a nice hook low kick, but I have height on him, he’s short and really stocky.”

Bisset beat a lean and mean Casey ‘Go’ Greene in a decision to win the title, and will face a very different foe in next week’s battle.

A Mixed Martial Arts specialist, the 35-year-old Murad is a Bellator veteran with 19 professional fights under his belt and a 16-3 record. The five-foot-nine, 185-pound fighter won’t be a pushover having won nine of his last 10 fights, two by knockout and three by submission. His only loss in that stretch, came on June 29 at Bellator 201 where Murad lost to undefeated MMA fighter Ed Ruth by a second-round TKO, and is looking to bounce back.

In spite of just a two-month break, Bisset is poised and confident heading into the ring against the experienced grappler.

“I have a good game plan,” said Bisset. “Me and the team we know what we want to do. I’ve been working a lot on my boxing with coach Jeremy Williams and three-time British champion Sonny Henty, so I’ve gained a lot of boxing knowledge … It’s good, I feel sharp and I’m in really good shape.”

The WCK full rules Muay Thai technique is Bisset’s specialty. He has experience when it comes to fighting shorter opponents and, at six-foot-one, Bisset is going to use his size to his advantage.

“I’m going to have reach on him, but I know he comes as a pressure fighter. But I’m very used to fighting guys like that. I’m a good offensive fighter but I’m a really great counter fighter too; I’m very technical.”

It will be Bisset’s first defence of his National title and although there is added pressure on keeping the belt, the 31-year-old is confident in his team and preparation.

“I definitely don’t want to lose this title,” said Bisset. “There’s extra pressure, but I never feel the pressure until it is fight day, and then it’s OMG. But I always train smart and train hard.”

Bisset will look for his eighth straight victory next Saturday. He has five knockouts in his current seven fight win streak and boasts a 28-7 record.

“It should be a hard fight, he’s an explosive guy so it should be good. I’m not taking him lightly at all, I’m really focused, and training hard.”

Bisset started training as a youngster at Trail’s Pride Gym and still stays in contact with owner/trainer Glen Kalesniko, making a recent visit to his old stomping grounds after his title win at the end of July.

“Whenever I have a fight, he (Glen) always gives me some of his notes, and I talked to him last night and he gave some really good advice, so that’s really cool.”

The Bisset-Murad fight will headline a card loaded with top professionals and goes on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Burbank Marriott Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif.

To follow Bisset’s journey, go to charles_valhalla_bisset on Instagram.