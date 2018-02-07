Two West Kootenay rinks bound for BC Masters

The Garry Beaudry and Bill King curling teams earned berths into the BC Masters Curling championship

From left: The West Kootenay team of skip Garry Beaudry, third Brian Lemoel, second Harry Davidson, and lead Richard Faunt won the Masters men’s regional playdowns, and will join second qualifier, the Bill King Team, in the BC Masters Curling Championship in Creston next month. Submitted photo.

A couple of West Kootenay rinks with Greater Trail talent won berths into the BC Masters Curling Championship in Creston next month.

Nelson’s Garry Beaudry skipped his Kootenay team with third Brian Lemoel of Trail, second Harry Davidson of Nelson, and Lead Richard Faunt of Trail to the championship, by defeating another West Kootenay team, the Bill King rink, 6-3 in the final match at the Men’s Kootenay Regional Masters playdowns in Sparwood on the weekend.

With a bye, Beaudry’s West Kootenay rink needed just two games to seal its spot in the Masters, while the King rink battled through four matches to earn the second qualifying berth.

The Beaudry foursome beat last year’s top qualifier, the Fizz McKie rink from Sparwood, to open the playdowns with a decisive 8-2 victory.

Team King, with third Don Bedard, second Al Bressanutti, and lead Murray Walsh won back-to-back games on Friday, slipping past Trail’s Ken Fines team 5-4, then winning another close 4-3 match over East Kootenay favourite Gerry Kent foursome from Cranbrook to face Beaudry in the A final.

With the scored tied at 3-3 through six, Beaudry counted three in the seventh to bring the match to a close and a 6-3 final.

King then faced Team McKie in the B final and on the strength of a four-ender in the fourth, curled to an 8-6 victory.

Kent from Cranbrook won the C qualifier by defeating McKie 5-3.

Both Beaudry and Faunt are also part of the Myron Nichol team that won the Senior Men’s playdowns in Grand Forks last month and are competing in the BC Seniors Championships in Duncan Feb. 20-25.

The Beaudry, King, and Kent rinks travel to Creston to play in the 10-team BC Masters Curling Championships on Mar. 6-11. The winner qualifies for the Canadian Masters Championship in White Rock, Apr. 1-8.