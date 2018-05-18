An unprecedented number of spectators and volunteers watched 64 teams play three days of bocce at the Trail Curling Club, until the 2018 AM Ford Bocce Classic winners emerged triumphant on Saturday. Notably, the Men’s ‘A’ champion, Joe Guercio and Nick Murano, won back-to-back titles for the first time in 14 years, and Paula Prough and Sherry Altrogge from the Trail Special Olympics Program won the Ladies C event. Front row from left: Ladies A - Barb Secco and Doreen Campbell; Ladies C - Paula Prough and Sherry Altrogge; Men’s A - Joe Guercio and Nick Murano. Back row from left: Ladies B - Jocelyn Parker and Marnie Parker; Men’s B - Dean Mayer and Richard Faunt; Men’s C - Tom Hughes (missing John Foley). Submitted photo.

Unprecedented turnout for AM Ford and Colombo Lodge Bocce Classic

Hundreds of spectators and volunteers came out to cheer on the 64 teams at the AM Ford Bocce Classic

submitted

Hundreds of spectators and volunteers came out to cheer on the 64 teams at the AM Ford Bocce Classic

Previous story
Whitecaps hope to make good on their scoring chances against FC Dallas

Just Posted

PLACE NAMES: Mackereths Landing to Nicholson Creek

The story behind six obscure places, including mosquitoes and mud

BV Lions donate to KBRH campaign

The Beaver Valley Lions recently donated $5,000 to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Tell the Times

Web Poll: How do you like to spend your long weekends?

Trail Salvation Army celebrates 100 years of service

The church has been home to charitable causes in the Trail area since 1918

McHappy Day for Trail hospital

McDonald’s in Trail and Trail Walmart donated $2,500 to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

No health, environmental risk due to ‘black rain’ made of dust: Teck

Dust triggered from blast at Teck’s Elkview Operations resulted in what some reported as ‘black rain’

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple

William Earl Talbott II, a 55-year-old man from Seattle was taken into custody on Thursday

B.C. man arrested after women report disturbing phone calls

Suspect threatened to kill victim’s family if she did not engage in sexually explicit conversation

Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

Missing Chilliwack man may be travelling to Grand Forks on motorcycle

Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a friend on April 11

Most Read