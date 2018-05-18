Unprecedented turnout for AM Ford and Colombo Lodge Bocce Classic

An unprecedented number of spectators and volunteers watched 64 teams play three days of bocce at the Trail Curling Club, until the 2018 AM Ford Bocce Classic winners emerged triumphant on Saturday. Notably, the Men’s ‘A’ champion, Joe Guercio and Nick Murano, won back-to-back titles for the first time in 14 years, and Paula Prough and Sherry Altrogge from the Trail Special Olympics Program won the Ladies C event. Front row from left: Ladies A - Barb Secco and Doreen Campbell; Ladies C - Paula Prough and Sherry Altrogge; Men’s A - Joe Guercio and Nick Murano. Back row from left: Ladies B - Jocelyn Parker and Marnie Parker; Men’s B - Dean Mayer and Richard Faunt; Men’s C - Tom Hughes (missing John Foley). Submitted photo.