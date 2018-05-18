Unprecedented turnout for AM Ford and Colombo Lodge Bocce Classic

submitted
Hundreds of spectators and volunteers came out to cheer on the 64 teams at the AM Ford Bocce Classic
The story behind six obscure places, including mosquitoes and mud
The Beaver Valley Lions recently donated $5,000 to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital
The church has been home to charitable causes in the Trail area since 1918
McDonald’s in Trail and Trail Walmart donated $2,500 to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital
As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike
Dust triggered from blast at Teck’s Elkview Operations resulted in what some reported as ‘black rain’
Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel
Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport
B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit
William Earl Talbott II, a 55-year-old man from Seattle was taken into custody on Thursday
Suspect threatened to kill victim’s family if she did not engage in sexually explicit conversation
Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior
Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a friend on April 11
Penticton Vees sign Fred Harbinson to contract extension
The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.
The host Chiefs eliminated the Manitoba champs with a convincing win and move on to the semi-final.
In both games the Whitecaps needed second-half goals to overcome deficits and settle for 2-2 draws
