Canucks players will don rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks against the Avalanche on Feb. 20 at Rogers Arena. (@Canucks/Twitter)

Vancouver Canucks to host Hockey Is For Everyone night next week

Signed rainbow warm-up jerseys will be available for auction at Rogers Arena and online

The Vancouver Canucks are set to celebrate diversity and encourage inclusion with the Hockey Is For Everyone night on Feb. 20th at their game against the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Arena.

Canucks players are set to wear rainbow jerseys with matching Pride tape wrapped on their sticks during pre-game warm-up.

Every jersey worn by the players will be signed and available for auction at Rogers Arena or online.

All proceeds will be donated towards the You Can Play Project, a non-profit organization that supports the LGBTQ community and fights homophobia in sports.

It was launched in 2012 in honour of Brendan Burke, son of former Canucks general manager Brian Burke.

“The annual campaign is promoted by every member club in the National Hockey League and focuses on awareness and activities that celebrate all who play or watch hockey, including fans of every race, colour, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, and those with disabilities,” the Canucks said in a news release on Friday.

Members of the Vancouver Pride Society will at Community Corner (section 111) on game night, and entertainment related to the night’s theme will be featured throughout the evening.

