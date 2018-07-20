VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Nelson Homegrown player Amy Mackay showed the Star how to throw a frisbee ahead of the annual Disc Break ultimate frisbee tournament at Lakeside Park. Photo: Tyler Harper

The Nelson Ultimate Frisbee Association will be hosting the seventh annual Disc Break tournament this weekend at the Lakeside Park fields in Nelson.

This Disc Break will have 13 teams participating with representatives from as far as Saskatoon, Edmonton, Missoula, Mont., and Seattle. Disc Break 2018 will also function as the mixed regional championships for the Alberta teams attending the Mixed Canadian Ultimate Championships in Surrey this August.

The Bunny Thugs from Saskatoon, Rogue Hippo from Edmonton and Soggy Bottom Boys and Girls Club from Missoula are the top-ranked teams going in but the local Nelson Homegrown team and the Spokane team that has eliminated Nelson the last three years have a good chance to break through. Festivities and camping this year are again out at Harrop Hall.

