W.K. ‘A’ Orioles crush Chewelah, host Colville Saturday

West Kootenay ‘A’ Orioles go to 3-1 in Spokane American Legion Baseball action

The ‘A’ West Kootenay Orioles swept Chewelah in Spokane American Legion baseball action last weekend and look to continue their hot streak when they host Colville at Butler Park on Saturday.

The ‘A’ Orioles exploded for 34 runs in their Saturday doubleheader against Chewelah ‘A’ to go to 3-1, 1.5 games behind first place East Valley/Central Valley at 6-1.

West Kootenay beat Chewelah 17-10 in the first match with pitcher Brayden DeWitt earning the win. The O’s then tightened up their defence in the second game, cruising to a 17-2 victory on the strength of pitcher Darren Issel’s right arm.

West Kootenay’s Kai Tichauer went 5-for-6 at the plate, including three doubles and nine runs scored over the two games. Steven Ross batted 8-for-9 with four runs scored.

The ‘A’ Orioles return home on Saturday for a doubleheader versus Colville ‘A’ at Butler Park with the games going at 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m.

The Trail ‘AA’ Orioles are idle until Wednesday when they play Deer Park at Deer Park High School in Spokane.

