Wenatchee Wild take 2-0 Doyle Cup series lead over Spruce Grove Saints

Wenatchee Wild wrap up home season going 13-0 in epic playoff run

The Wenatchee Wild took a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Doyle Cup with a 3-0 victory over the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Spruce Grove Saints on Saturday.

Wenatchee won Game 1 of the Pacific Region final between the BCHL and AJHL champions with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win. Riding the wave of excitement following the Wild’s first ever Fred Page Cup title victory over Prince George, close to 3,000 fans jumped at one more chance to cheer on the team as they finish out the season on the road.

Game 2 picked up where Game 1 left off. The teams had started to build a functional discord which served to heighten the tensions. The first two periods of the game were filled with hits, penalties, great saves, and a few shots that clanged off iron, but no goals.

The figurative ice was finally broken past the midway point of the third when Cooper Zech chipped the puck off the wall in his defensive zone ahead for Matt Dorsey, who moved it ahead to August Von Ungern-Sternberg. The speedy forward blazed around the Saints defenceman, cut to the net, and lifted the shot over the glove of goalie Nolan Kent to put the Wild up 1-0.

Wenatchee added two empty-net goals, first from Jasper Weatherby and another by AJ Vanderbeck for the 3-0 final to go 13-0 at home in the playoffs. Austin Park collected his third shutout in his last seven games with a sparkling 31-save outing.

In a predetermined arrangement set to limit costs and physical toll of lengthy cross-provincial travel, if either team won Games 1 and 2, the remaining games would be played at the rink of the AJHL representative. Thus, Wenatchee heads north to Spruce Grove with a 2-0 series lead and will play the duration of the series there.

If the Wild advance, the final stop is the Royal Bank Cup Tournament held in Chilliwack May 12-20.

Previous story
Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product
Next story
NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Just Posted

Cops raid Castlegar house in burned-body investigation

Police investigating the death of Jordan Workman, who was found in the trunk of a car in January.

RCMP officer accused in Castlegar shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Trail Smoke Eaters sign new coach

Jeff Tambellini is the Smokies new coach and general manager

Intervention needed to save mountain caribou

‘We need immediate action’

Trust commits funds for public art

Trust announces a new three-year, $750,000 program called Public Art Grants

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt

Wildfire-ravaged communities brace for spring floods

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

Health Canada says rabid dog saliva remedy banned, after B.C. case

The agency had investigated after a Victoria naturopath treated a four-year-old boy with lyssin

Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Maintenance worker had been called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush

On tax deadline day, hotels urge Ottawa to tax Airbnb

Hotel Association of Canada says taxing online rental company could bring in $100 million a year

Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford had been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault

Class sizes down, special needs up, BCTF says

A third of B.C. school districts don’t have class composition rules

Pins found in sausage, pepperoni bought in Nanaimo, police say

Sewing pins discovered in pepperoni and Ukrainian sausage at three separate stores in Nanaimo

Most Read