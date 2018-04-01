Wenatchee Wild take 2-0 series lead against the Trail Smoke Eaters

The Wild defeated the Trail Smoke Eaters 4-2 in Game 2 of the Interior Division final on Saturday

Wenatchee Wild’s Jasper Weatherby looks for the handle in Game 2 action of the Interior Division final against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday in Wenatchee. The Wild beat the Smokies 4-2 and take a 2-0 series lead. Russ Alman photo.

A 4-2 Wenatchee win over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday at the Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee gives the Wild a 2-0 lead in the Interior Division final.

A shorthanded goal midway through the third period broke a 2-2 tie, and the Wenatchee Wild scored into an empty net with 66 seconds to play to seal a 4-2 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The teams played even hockey for the first two periods with the game tied 1-1 on a first period marker by Wentachee’s Zak Galambos, and a late second period goal by Trail defenceman Seth Barton.

Jasper Weatherby put the Wild up 2-1 after deflecting an AJ Vanderbeck shot over goalie Adam Marcoux 1:15 into the third period.

But Trail came back and tied the game when Connor Welsh rifled a low shot from the slot past the Wild goalie Austin Park at 4:49.

The Smoke Eaters went on the power play when AJ Vanderbeck was called for hooking, but instead the Wild would take the lead on a Sam Morton goal at 10:21 of the final stanza. A minute into the penalty kill, Morton stepped out of the zone with the puck and considered dumping it and peeling off on a line change, but with Weatherby driving up the right side, he elected to saucer a pass to his second-year linemate and drive to the net where he redirected the return pass for a shorthanded goal that ended up being the game winner

Trail pulled their goalie in the final two minutes but Weatherby scored his 10th of the playoffs into the empty net for the 4-2 final.

Game 3 of the Smoke Eaters and Wenatchee Wild series goes Tuesday at the Cominco Arena at 7 p.m. in Trail. Prince George also defeated Powell River 5-1 for a 2-0 series lead in the Interior-Mainland Division final.