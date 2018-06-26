West Kootenay ‘A’ Orioles bats come alive in split against Colville

Michael Rhodes bliss of the West Kootenay ‘A’ Orioles lays down the tag on first.

In Spokane American Legion Baseball action, the West Kootenay ‘A’ Orioles returned to Butler Park with a doubleheader against Colville on Saturday

A shorthanded ‘A’ Orioles team split their Saturday doubleheader against Colville ‘A’ dropping the first match 5-2 before the Orioles’ bats woke up and walloped Colville 14-3 in the second half of the double bill.

Darrin Issel pitched six innings in the first match with Isaac Knight coming on in relief in the seventh. Steven Ross enjoyed the run support in the second tilt, pitching a complete five innings with the game called due to the mercy rule.

At 4-2, the ‘A’ Orioles will look to make up some ground in the standings when they face the league-leading Whitman County Cougars, 7-1, in Colfax on Saturday.

The Trail ‘AA’ Orioles play a doubleheader in Deer Park tonight before returning home for a two-game set against Ferris ‘AA’ on Monday at Butler Park at 1 and 3 p.m. and again on Tuesday with two games against Mt. Spokane Wild #2 at 1 and 3 p.m. at Butler.

Trail Youth Baseball League (TYBL) begins their playoffs tonight at Butler Park with games going at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The Trail Blue Jays captured top spot in the seven team TYBL with a 17-4-1 record, 5 games up on the Nelson Jays at 12-9-2, and 5.5 on the Trail Pirates at 12-10-0.