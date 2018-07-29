Whalley’s Dio Gama crushed a first inning solo home run to lead Whalley to a 6-0 victory over Lynn Valley in the 2018 BC Little League final on Saturday at Andy Bilesky Park. Jim Bailey photo.

Whalley cruise to Little League provincial title with shut-out win over Lynn Valley

Whalley defeats Lynn Valley 6-0 in provincial title match up

A solo home run by Dio Gama in the bottom of the first inning lifted Whalley to the start it was hoping for in a 6-0 shut out win over Lynn Valley on Saturday to capture the BC Little League title.

Gama looked to be hit by a pitch and awarded first base, but after an umpire collaboration, Gama was sent back to the batter’s box, the pitch ruled to have hit the bat first for a foul-ball strike. The Whalley slugger didn’t argue, he stepped up and promptly lined the next pitch over the left centerfield fence for a 1-0 Whalley lead.

The win ended Lynn Valley’s six game winning streak at the provincials. The District 5 team opened the tournament with a dramatic 5-3 extra-innings, walk-off grand slam win over Whalley, then beat Little Mountain, Beacon Hill, New Westminster and Trail to go a perfect 5-0 in the round robin.

Whalley’s only blemish was the loss to Lynn Valley, as they finished 4-1 in the tournament, then beat Little Mountain 6-2 in the semifinal to set up the championship match.

Ian Huang got the start on the mound for Whalley and was all but unhittable in the shut out victory.

Whalley travel to Mirabel, Quebec for the Canadian Little League championships that start Aug. 2 and go to Aug. 11.

Previous story
Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2
Next story
Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan

Just Posted

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay National Park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Winning ticket sold in Rossland/Trail

Unclaimed ticket belongs to mystery winner in West Kootenay.

New ambulance and paramedics for Trail

Trail was targeted due to high volume of inter-facility patient transfers.

For Rossland Rotarians, ‘building community’ can be taken literally

The service club is for people who want to give back to the community

UPDATED: Crews fighting fire near US border

Santa Rosa fire 14 km from Rossland

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan

Smooth-skating defenceman sets sights on NCAA championship with Wolverines

New wildfire burning northwest of Fraser Lake

The BC Wildfire service is responding to a new fire 25 kilometres northwest of Fraser Lake.

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Most Read