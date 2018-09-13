Women’s hockey a first at 55+ BC Games

Women’s hockey makes its debut at the 55+ BC Games in Cranbrook/Kimberley

Sandy Hughes, Games volunteer and player on Zone 7’s other women’s hockey team, drops the puck for a ceremonial faceoff, with centres Sis Talarico (Zone 7, left) and Teri Cotton (Zone 1, right). Referees for the historic game are Frank Curiston and Jarod Jacob. Barry Coulter, Cranbrook Townsman.

For the first time in its history, the 55-plus BC Games (formerly known as the BC Seniors Games) is featuring Women’s Hockey.

The action got underway Wednesday morning at the opening of the Kimberley Cranbrook 55-plus BC Games at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook between Zone 7 Kootenay and Zone 1 South Island.

The Women’s 55-plus category boasts six teams with two Kootenay teams, the Ice Agers and the Wildcats, facing off against Vancouver Island South’s Boomer Babes and Island Edge, Vancouver Island North’s Silver Tsunamis and the Lower Mainland Sharp Shooters.

Two Greater Trail products, Janice Nightingale from Rossland and Kathleen Kandborg of Genelle, are competing in the Games with the Kootenay teams and Wednesday morning the Zone 7 Kootenay Wildcats faced the Zone 4 Boomer Babes.

Over 2,200 participants enjoyed the Games Opening Ceremony on Wednesday night in Cranbrook, and will compete in 23 sports all week at venues in Cranbrook, Kimberley, Wycliffe and Marysville.