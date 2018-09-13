Sandy Hughes, Games volunteer and player on Zone 7’s other women’s hockey team, drops the puck for a ceremonial faceoff, with centres Sis Talarico (Zone 7, left) and Teri Cotton (Zone 1, right). Referees for the historic game are Frank Curiston and Jarod Jacob. Barry Coulter, Cranbrook Townsman.

Women’s hockey a first at 55+ BC Games

Women’s hockey makes its debut at the 55+ BC Games in Cranbrook/Kimberley

For the first time in its history, the 55-plus BC Games (formerly known as the BC Seniors Games) is featuring Women’s Hockey.

The action got underway Wednesday morning at the opening of the Kimberley Cranbrook 55-plus BC Games at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook between Zone 7 Kootenay and Zone 1 South Island.

The Women’s 55-plus category boasts six teams with two Kootenay teams, the Ice Agers and the Wildcats, facing off against Vancouver Island South’s Boomer Babes and Island Edge, Vancouver Island North’s Silver Tsunamis and the Lower Mainland Sharp Shooters.

Two Greater Trail products, Janice Nightingale from Rossland and Kathleen Kandborg of Genelle, are competing in the Games with the Kootenay teams and Wednesday morning the Zone 7 Kootenay Wildcats faced the Zone 4 Boomer Babes.

Over 2,200 participants enjoyed the Games Opening Ceremony on Wednesday night in Cranbrook, and will compete in 23 sports all week at venues in Cranbrook, Kimberley, Wycliffe and Marysville.

Previous story
Around the BCHL – Salmon Arm Silverback commits to Minnesota State

Just Posted

Things to do in Trail this weekend

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Sept. 13 to Sept. 19

Rossland group wants community garden moved

Spring floods have taken toll on eight-year-old project

Campfire ban remains in place for West Kootenay

No change to order as conditions remain very dry in region

Aggressive wildfire near Trail hospital suspected to be human-caused

The 9-1-1 came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11

Bear sightings up as harvest season nears in Rossland and Trail

Pick fruit now advises Rossland/Trail WildsafeBC

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Sunday special devotional expected to draw more than 5,000 church members

B.C. cities ask province for 40% of pot revenue

That would equal out to $50 million in marijuana cash in the first two years after legalization

‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Australian scupltor Patricia Piccinini’s work has garnered social media craze around the world

Around the BCHL – Salmon Arm Silverback commits to Minnesota State

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Wilkinson targets health care tax costs for municipalities

B.C. Liberal leader says ICBC monopoly has to go

B.C. youth work to clean up burnout left on another rainbow crosswalk

The LGBT+ community in Golden is facing online backlash after posting online about the vandalism

Time nearly up: Fierce Hurricane Florence aims at Southeast

More than 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to clear out

Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

Frances Rae, manager of Eva and Company Wigs, says all of the families have been understanding

Most Read