Young players to benefit from Trail Hockey Club Society efforts

The non-profit Trail Hockey Club Society held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday

The Trail Hockey Club Society (THCS) held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday at the Trail Memorial Centre and came away with an understandably positive outlook on the 2018 fiscal year.

“Now that we’re not involved with the hockey club, it went like probably any other society, just go over the financial statements and see if we can get a few new members,” said THCS president Tom Gawryletz. “It went smooth.”

Formally, the Trail Smoke Eaters Hockey Club Society, since the sale of the community-owned Trail Smoke Eaters, the THCS has continued to run the 50/50 draw at Smoke Eaters games as well as organize functions such as the golf tournament, parents night, the Silver City Days Sidewalk Cafe and other fundraising initiatives.

The success of the Smoke Eaters this past season and the record-setting crowds manifested itself in the 50/50 draws as the Society raised roughly $90,000 from home games.

The non-profit group is redefining itself and in the process, trying to help young athletes move on to college and university through its THCS scholarship fund.

“As of last night, we have 11 applicants for scholarship money and we extended it to Monday because we had a couple kids get back to us, and well being typical kids they just didn’t get it done, so we anticipate there will be around 12 or 13.”

The scholarships are available to players wanting to attend a post-secondary institution, and so far, Gawryletz says the society has received applications from Major Midget Kootenay Ice, Beaver Valley Nitehawks, and Smoke Eaters players.

The scholarships are also available to on-ice officials, Greater Trail Minor Hockey and the Female Wildcats players.

The THCS also raised another $47,000 from the Montreal Canadiens alumni game, the Smoke Eaters parents weekend and the golf tournament, as well as the 100th anniversary of the Maple Leaf Band. The Society started the year with about $150,000 in an interest bearing account made from the sale of the team.

“That was our goal initially, to invest that money then offer the scholarships on anything we made, but the 50/50 did so well we’re not going to have to touch any of that.”

The funds the society raises have to be distributed eventually, but the B.C. Gaming Commission’s red tape has made it difficult for the THCS to give money away. The Society applied to send $3,000 to the Humboldt Broncos fund, and while that one was ultimately allowed, other attempts failed.

“We applied for our licence and numerous different things,” said Gawryletz. “They got back to us and only granted us money for the scholarships this year, based on the fact that we’re sort of a new identity and we don’t own the hockey club anymore and we changed our name, and they felt we should wait a year. We ended up getting our (50/50) licence a day before the first game last year.”

If the Smoke Eaters can draw similar crowds to the arena next season, and owners Rich and Annie Murphy allow the THCS to carry on with the 50/50, many young athletes and organizations stand to benefit.

“We don’t anticipate those kinds of numbers, but you can never tell, even if we did 75 to 80 per cent of the 90 odd thousand, we’ll be pretty happy.”

Previous story
‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Just Posted

Tulip time in Trail

The City of Trail is in bloom with perennial herbaceous bulbiferous geophytes, also known as tulips

Rebels’ coach blindsided by his firing

“I did not see it coming,” says Rotheisler of his dismissal this week

incrEDIBLE Trail Farmers Market on Saturday

Things to do for the week of May 3 to May 9 in the Trail area

Junior Dragons Den championship Saturday in Trail

Young entrepreneurs will compete for cash to support their small business dreams

Trail tidies up

The City of Trail is readying for next week’s Silver City Days

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

U.S. states, industry join call for end to Trump’s newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

VIDEO: Feds urge public to stop harassing seal moulting on B.C. beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Nurses want to be part of the post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, as with first responders

Most Read