$200,000 Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Trail-Rossland area

Two tickets in B.C. won about $196,000 in prize money in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Someone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in the Rossland and Trail area is nearly $200,000 richer.

While no winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot Friday, five tickets – including one locally – matched six of seven winnings numbers, as well as the bonus, earning $196,448.10 in prize money.

The other ticket in B.C. was purchased in Richmond in the Lower Mainland.

The drawn numbers are: 25, 28, 31, 36, 42, 44, 49, and bonus number 37.

Meanwhile, 12 tickets sold everywhere but B.C. won a $1-million prize.

This means the next Lotto Max jackpot, drawn on Oct. 5, will stick at $60 million.

