A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. Social media is abuzz about a history-making $60-million lottery win that will apparently make a group of people in Newfoundland and Labrador instant millionaires.THE CANADAIN PRESS

STUDY

$200,000 Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Trail-Rossland area

Two tickets in B.C. won about $196,000 in prize money in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Someone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in the Rossland and Trail area is nearly $200,000 richer.

While no winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot Friday, five tickets – including one locally – matched six of seven winnings numbers, as well as the bonus, earning $196,448.10 in prize money.

The other ticket in B.C. was purchased in Richmond in the Lower Mainland.

The drawn numbers are: 25, 28, 31, 36, 42, 44, 49, and bonus number 37.

Meanwhile, 12 tickets sold everywhere but B.C. won a $1-million prize.

This means the next Lotto Max jackpot, drawn on Oct. 5, will stick at $60 million.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pet blessings on Sunday in downtown Trail

Just Posted

$200,000 Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Trail-Rossland area

Two tickets in B.C. won about $196,000 in prize money in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Pet blessings on Sunday in downtown Trail

St. Andrew’s Church, located at 1347 Pine Ave., will offer a Blessing of Animals Service at 4 p.m.

Candidate drops out of Rossland council race-again

Andrew Zwicker has taken a job and says he can’t serve as a city councillor

Castlegar hazardous waste round-up Saturday

Take your household hazardous waste to the Castlegar Community Complex Saturday.

Kootenay Pass vs. Kootenay Skyway

Many names were considered in 1964 for the new highway link between Salmo and Creston

VIDEO: How to budget for groceries in Canada

Finance experts offer tips on how to hit budget goals when it comes to buying groceries

ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family

Unlisted driver protection one way the B.C. NDP and ICBC is planning to overhaul the Crown corporation

NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Analysts and insiders alike say the latest American-imposed deadline for Canada to join by Monday is not set in stone

Minister urged to press Jamaica over wage deductions of migrant workers in Canada

B.C. employers who house temporary foreign farm workers off site can deduct $6.20 a day for rent

K-12 union support staff in B.C. agree to three-year framework agreement

Agreement for maintenance workers, custodians, education assistants, clerical, accounting and IT

Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Lowry and newcomer Leonard developing chemistry in training camp

Latest U.S. NAFTA deadline not firm

Political pressure is mounting on Canada to join a new North American Free Trade Agreement

B.C. Interior First Nation government and province sign moose co-management agreement

The Tsihqo’tin National Government will not attempt to ban the limited-entry moose hunt in 2018, Chief Joe Alphonse confirmed

New ICBC rate structure moves ahead

NDP’s model aims to shift costs to those most at risk of crashes

Most Read