The White Garden between the Riverfront Centre and the Esplanade is undergoing a transformation. Rachael Brown, a contractor for the City of Trail, transplants the white flowers to another raised bed to make room for a rainbow of colour. Flowers reflecting the spectrum of the rainbow will be planted in the upcoming week, leaving a beautiful symbol of diversity, inclusion, hope, and social change.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

A rainbow over White Garden

A rainbow of colour is on the way for the White Garden in downtown Trail

