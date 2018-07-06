A rainbow over White Garden

JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
A rainbow of colour is on the way for the White Garden in downtown Trail
The funds come from the Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program
A Times reader warns ‘total loss’ of car after driving through May 23 acid spill in Trail
Bob the dog looks like a giant on the Columbia River Skywalk, but looks are deceiving
PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June
She is alleging a “negligent” and “lackadaisical” approach to investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women
The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport
David Proctor hopes to cross the country in 66 days and also raise $1M for rare diseases
Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993
Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains
The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window
Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island
Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains
